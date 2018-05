A group of Black footballers have told ITV News how they suffered vile and humiliating racist abuse, not from the terraces - but from their own coach on the training ground. The men, who played as trainees for Chelsea in the 1980s and early 1990s, say they were singled out because of their colour, and verbally abused on a daily basis. It comes as four other trainees have started legal action against the club, over similar allegations.