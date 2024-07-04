Ex-police watchdog boss raped and indecently assaulted two 14-year-old girls in 1980s, jury told

The former head of the police watchdog Michael Lockwood - Jonathan Brady/PA

The former head of the police watchdog raped and indecently assaulted two 14-year-old girls while working as a lifeguard at a leisure centre almost 40 years ago, a court has heard.

Michael Lockwood, 65, is accused of three rapes and 14 indecent assaults which are alleged to have been committed between 1979 and 1986.

It is claimed that while in his 20s, he repeatedly raped one of the girls in a storeroom at a leisure centre near Hull, in East Yorkshire.

He pulled another girl into a male lavatory cubicle at the centre where he kissed and sexually touched her, it was claimed.

Jurors heard it was “common knowledge” among fellow lifeguards who sang about them being “locked in the lavatory” together.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC told the Old Bailey that Lockwood had worked at the leisure centre while a student at Hull University and later, after he got a job as senior auditor at Humberside County Council.

He went on to have a “distinguished” career in local government before becoming director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is the police complaints watchdog for England and Wales, the court was told.

The first woman to come forward was a “naive and inexperienced” 14-year-old schoolgirl when she met Lockwood at the leisure centre in the 1980s, jurors heard.

Lockwood would give her a lift home in his Ford Capri car, which she thought was “incredibly cool”, the court was told.

After Lockwood first kissed the girl on a walk after dark, she thought they were in a “proper relationship”, the prosecutor said.

He kissed her again and touched her breasts when he dropped round the corner from her home in his Capri, it was alleged.

The defendant took matters further and led her to a chemicals storeroom at the leisure centre where he kissed and touched her and made her engage in a sexual act, jurors were told.

He later indecently assaulted and raped her in the storeroom, jurors were told.

The complainant, who is now in her 50s, said that it “just happened and I didn’t resist”, Mr Polnay said.

He told jurors: “At the time, [she] was a child. She trusted Mr Lockwood. She was worried if anyone found out what had happened she would be in trouble and would be banned from the leisure centre – a child’s thought as to what was being done to her.

“The prosecution say what happened was very far from consent. [She] did not consent to sex with the defendant. She submitted, not consented, to his control.

Lockwood is accused of raping the child twice more, Mr Polnay said.

The woman went to police after events in her life caused her to go over what happened in her past in 2020, jurors heard.

Following his arrest, Lockwood initially denied knowing her, later suggesting she was “obsessed” with him.

He insisted the allegations were untrue, saying: “I know for certain that I never had sexual intercourse with anyone in the leisure centre.

“I do not recall there being a store cupboard on the ground floor, there may have been but I would never have jeopardised my career or job by having sexual intercourse with anyone anywhere at a public place.”

A second woman, who was also 14 when she met Lockwood, came forward after reading reports about the sexual allegations in a local newspaper.

She first met him at the leisure centre years before the first complainant, the court was told.

They began talking and one day he pulled her into a male lavatory cubicle and kissed her, it was claimed.

He allegedly went on to sexually touch the girl again in the same place.

When the girl was 15, Lockwood engaged in sexual activity with her in the back seat of his mother’s car, it was claimed.

Lockwood, of Epsom, Surrey, denies three counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault relating to the first complainant between October 1985 and March 1986.

He has also pleaded not guilty to eight indecent assaults on the second complainant on dates between August 1979 and August 1981.

The trial continues.