Ex-president Morales says Bolivia government has 'dark plot to destroy' him

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales looks on during a press conference in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on October 4, 2024.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales claimed on Monday that Sunday's alleged gun attack on his convoy was part of the Bolivian government's "dark ploy to destroy him", elevating tensions between Morales and his former economy minister, President Luis Arce, to new heights.

Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales told Reuters on Monday that the government of ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce was behind an alleged gun attack on his convoy, lashing out at what he called a "dark plot to destroy" him.

On Sunday, Morales claimed his vehicle had been hit by gunfire by security forces, captured in a dramatic video he shared, in what appeared to be a major escalation in political tensions between two factions of the ruling socialist party.

Bolivia's government on Monday denied the accusations that it had led an attack on Morales, calling it "theater" and claiming that the former leader's convoy had instead fired on special anti-narcotics police who were carrying out a patrol.

In his first interview with international media since the alleged attack, Morales denied his team had been carrying any weapons, called the attack an "ambush", and said that the government's version was a "montage of lies".

"They shot at the wheels, at the tires, the car could not move forward," he said, adding he and the others in the car had crouched down in their seats which had likely "saved our lives".

