Ex-Prosecutor Predicts When GOP Needle May Finally Move On Donald Trump

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Monday suggested trial testimony from former Donald Trump aides in special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case may finally be a turning point for some Republicans who continue to support the former president’s 2024 campaign.

Four-times-indicted Republican front-runner Trump continues to attempt to spin the allegations against him as “a witch hunt” and “bogus,” Weissmann noted to guest MSNBC host Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee.

But evidence from Trump’s onetime loyalists on the stand could change that, he argued.

“Most of those witnesses are going to be former Donald Trump witnesses, people who are close to him in the administration testifying about what happened and what he did,” Weissmann noted. “So, I think there really could be a needle that moves because of that trial.”

“So far, nothing has broken through,” he added. “Gravity doesn’t seem to hold with respect to Donald Trump. But it could be that that criminal case with facts that are adduced there change the dynamic in the political sphere, not just in the legal sphere.”

Related...