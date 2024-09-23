Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Names 2 Crucial Trump States Harris Will Flip

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele on Sunday predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris will flip two states that Donald Trump has previously won twice.

“Florida and North Carolina will fall,” Steele said on MSNBC. “Along with Georgia.”

Florida has 30 electoral votes, while North Carolina has 16. A Harris win in both states would almost certainly assure her of victory overall, but a Democrat hasn’t won either since President Barack Obama took Florida in 2012, and Florida and North Carolina in 2008.

Steele also predicted that Harris would take Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, a state that went blue in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades and where polls currently show a tight race.

In the same interview, author/podcaster Steve Phillips said the enthusiasm for Harris could bring the same voters who turned out for Obama back to the polls, as well as new voters.

“That coalition is bigger now than it was in 2012,” he said.

Steele agreed, adding that the abortion issue alone will help drive center-right voters to Harris.

“This coalition that’s being created right now by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is not just one to watch, but it’s gonna be one that the history books will study when I think she takes this thing to victory,” Steele said.

See more of that conversation below: