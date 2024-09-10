Ex-RNC Chair Shreds MAGA 'Pretenders' For Calling Him 1 Thing

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele pulled no punches with his response to Donald Trump-supporting Republicans who have branded him with the “RINO” acronym, which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”

MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart asked Steele on Monday: “Is there an old-school GOP still around?”

“Yeah, I’m OG, there we go, there you go. Right here. You got one on the show. OG. I’m OG,” he replied in a video shared online by AlterNet.

Steele noted how he joined the party in 1976, when Gerald Ford was in the White House, before slamming the “pretenders” for calling him a “RINO.”

They need to “just step it down a little bit,” said Steele.

They “haven’t done the work,” he continued. “All you did was fantasize about Donald Trump, and create images of him, idolatrize him in a way that’s irrelevant to the political construct.”

