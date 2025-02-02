Ex-RNC Chair Wants Trump To 'Cut The Crap' With FBI Firings Claim

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read
Ex-RNC Chair Wants Trump To 'Cut The Crap' With FBI Firings Claim

Ex-Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele took on President Donald Trump on Saturday after he claimed he “wasn’t involved” in FBI firings that have reportedly swept up top officials as well as federal prosecutors linked to Jan. 6 criminal cases.

Steele — one of the hosts of MSNBC’s “The Weekend” — said there was “just so much” he wanted to “unpack” with a clip of the president, who distanced himself from the moves by his Justice Department while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

“If they fired some people over there, that’s a good thing, because they were very bad. They were very corrupt people, very corrupt and they hurt our country very badly with the weaponization,” Trump said.

Steele promptly checked the president over his claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can we just cut the crap? Because the FBI is not going to fire anybody at that scale without the White House knowing about it,” Steele said.

The removals have included all of the FBI’s “most senior” executives, “multiple” heads of FBI field offices and roughly two dozen prosecutors, NBC News reported.

Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll, in a memo to the bureau on Friday night, told the bureau that Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove requested a list of employees who worked on cases tied to the deadly Capitol riot for “a review process to determine whether any additional personnel actions are necessary.”

“We understand that this request encompasses thousands of employees across the country who have supported these investigative efforts,” he wrote. “I am one of those employees.”

NBC News justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly reminded Steele on the MSNBC panel about the Jan. 6 cases in the face of Trump’s claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These were cases against violent offenders who assaulted law enforcement officers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol,” Reilly noted.

“So it’s not as though you can say like, ‘Oh, we’re going after this specific person because we didn’t like how they applied this particular misdemeanor.’ No, they’re going after everyone. This was not like an individualized assessment of their conduct.”

Alicia Menendez, co-host of “The Weekend,” turned to a statement from the FBI Agents Association warning that “dismissing potentially hundreds of Agents would severely weaken the Bureau’s ability to protect the country from national security and criminal threats” while setting it up “for failure” in the future.

Reilly argued that there weren’t “a ton of people” who worked on cases, adding that the Capitol riot “touched basically every part” of the FBI including those who were briefly involved with matters such as arrests.

Check out more of the panel on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” below.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after President Donald Trump promised 25% levies that could send her nation’s economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Co

  • Trump Responds to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Reaction to Mass Deportations With Clip Essentially Accusing Actress of Faking It

    Video shared by the White House features women whose children were murdered by undocumented immigrants; Gomez's original video focused on deportees who were not criminals The post Trump Responds to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Reaction to Mass Deportations With Clip Essentially Accusing Actress of Faking It appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Parents Found Guilty of Starving Ballerina Daughter to Keep Her a Little Girl Forever

    The judge said the parents infantilized their daughter, now 20, telling them, 'She’s never been allowed to grow up'

  • China Vows Measures Against US Tariffs, Threatens WTO Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollChina vowed to retaliate against the US but stopped short of imposing tariffs, after President Do

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • 6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency

    Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...

  • Witness stops attempted child abduction in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood

    Two girls, ages eight and 10, were walking to school together Thursday morning in Winnipeg when a man followed them and grabbed one girl's hand, police say.An adult in the area witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting the man to release the girl's hand and run off, police said in a Friday news release.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on John Brebeuf Place, around Beaverbrook and Centennial streets in the city's River Heights area.Both girls arrived at school safely and reported the

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • Parents Who Locked Adopted Children in Barn, Forced Them to Work 'as Slaves' Convicted of Human Trafficking

    The West Virginia couple, who is White, were accused of severely neglecting and mistreating their five adopted Black children

  • Man agrees to plead guilty in drone crash with Quebec water bomber fighting L.A. fires

    A 56-year-old Californian man has agreed to plead guilty to operating the drone that crashed into a Quebec water bomber plane fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this month. Peter Tripp Akemann, who is from Culver City, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday, where United States federal prosecutors charged him with one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft. Akemann will remain out of jail under court supervision during his case. He has not yet entered his plea. The