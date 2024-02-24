Ex-Royal Marine in British bench press title bid to help PTSD

"The gym is a place where Ram can really focus and clear his mind," said Mr Patten's wife, Candice

A former Royal Marine Commander is hoping to become a British bench press champion.

Ram Pattern, 44, from Somerset, only took up the weight training exercise competitively a year ago, but regularly lifts over 125kg (275lbs).

He began the discipline to improve his mental health after returning from service in Afghanistan.

"The training is extremely meditative and has been a godsend and a sanctuary for me," he said.

The bench press, or chest press, is when a person pushes a weight upwards while lying on a weight training bench

Mr Patten, from Frome, has complex combat post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

'Focus mind'

Since retiring from the Royal Marines in 2011, Mr Patten has taken up a role in the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, and also volunteers as a family court magistrate.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, he said: "Physical fitness is one of the cornerstones of being a Royal Marine and the level of a recruit after training is comparable to an Olympic athlete.

"Once you leave, you miss that aspect of it.

"During bench press training I have to focus on every single aspect; it has to be really methodical because if you miss out a step that increases dramatically the risk of injury.

"The other aspect I enjoy is the camaraderie and the collegiate behaviour within the sport," he added.

His wife Candice said: "The gym is a place where he can really focus and clear his mind.

"It's always been a really good place for his mental health; working through physically what's he's going through mentally and coming out a little bit more centred."

Within six months of taking up the exercise competitively, Mr Patten won the Masters category at the South West regional championship, breaking two records in the process.

He is aiming to lift more than 200kg [440lbs], the equivalent of a standing piano, at the British National Classic Bench Championships on 2 March.

