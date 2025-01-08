Ex-rugby player Tom Voyce’s car was found in 7ft of water, inquest told

Former England rugby player Tom Voyce’s car was found in 7ft of water after it was swept away while he tried to drive across a ford during Storm Darragh, an inquest has heard.

The 43-year-old former wing’s Toyota Hilux was found submerged in the River Aln, Northumberland, four days before his body was recovered from deep water further downstream.

Opening an inquest at County Hall in Morpeth, Northumberland coroner Andrew Hetherington said Mr Voyce was last seen at around 11.45pm on Saturday December 7 when he left the Queen’s Head pub in Glanton.

His wife Anna reported him missing the next morning when she realised he had not returned home, the coroner said.

Tom Voyce won nine caps for England (David Davies/PA)

A search of the River Aln revealed his car, which was unoccupied, had been swept downstream from the ford at Abberwick “as a result of storm water”, Mr Hetherington said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coroner said the car was found in 7ft of water.

Searches of the Aln involving the emergency services and volunteers continued and his body was found “in deep water” on December 12 by a member of UK Search and Rescue at Old Abberwick Mill, Mr Hetherington said.

The coroner adjourned the inquest and said the hearing will conclude on April 1.

After his death, Mr Voyce’s widow said in a statement: “Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel.”

The couple, who had a son, Oscar, moved to Northumberland where Mr Voyce set up a business, having previously worked in banking after he retired from rugby.

Former teammates expressed their shock and sadness when he went missing, including messages from World Cup winners Matt Dawson and Lawrence Dallaglio.

Mr Voyce started his senior playing career at Bath, then spent six years with Wasps where he helped them win European and domestic titles, before leaving to join Gloucester in 2009.

He won nine caps for England and made 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.