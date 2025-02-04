Ex-Scotland captain Wainwright to take on fresh challenge for Doddie Aid

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright is set to lead a 300-strong team of cyclists from Dublin to Edinburgh to raise funds for a charity set up by his former teammate and MND campaigner, the late Doddie Weir.

He will be joined on the 800-mile journey between the two capitals by former Ireland and British and Irish Lions centre Gordon D’Arcy, Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings, broadcaster and Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond and record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont.

It will be the sixth year in a row that Wainwright has taken on a major endurance challenge in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which Weir established following his MND diagnosis in 2016.

This year’s event is also the final part of Doddie Aid, the mass participation exercise event founded by Wainwright in 2021 that has raised more than £5 million for MND research.

Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025 will begin at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse this week with the goal of arriving at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations clash against Ireland on Sunday.

The route will see about 45 riders tackle the first 100-mile leg from Dublin to Belfast, before crossing to Cairnryan, where the Scottish leg will begin.

More people will then join the journey that will take cyclists through Wigtownshire, Dumfries, the Scottish Borders, Glasgow, Perthshire and up to Stonehaven before finishing in Edinburgh.

Wainwright has raised more than £2.5 million for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation through previous fundraising challenges.

Rob Wainwright, former Scotland and British and Irish Lions rugby player (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Last year’s event saw hundreds of cyclists ride from Scotland to Rome ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations fixture against Italy.

Wainwright said: “Even though Doddie is no longer with us, his incredible ability to unite people continues to inspire us all.

“We’ll need that same energy to get through every mile of this challenge.

“The atmosphere in Rome last year was unforgettable, and with Irish and Scottish fans coming together in Edinburgh, we know it’ll be just as special.

“People ask me why I keep doing these challenges – the answer is simple. Like Doddie, I want to see a world free of MND. His memory and everything he fought for drives us forward.

“We believe MND is not an incurable disease – it’s an underfunded one. The more money we raise for research through Doddie’s Grand Tour and other incredible events, the closer we’ll get to the day when an MND diagnosis no longer means a devastating future.”

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Rob’s determination to push himself through these immense challenges year after year is nothing short of remarkable.

“His dedication to helping those affected by MND is truly inspiring.

“Every penny raised through Doddie’s Grand Tour will go directly towards supporting the foundation as we fund research we hope will develop effective treatments – and, ultimately, a cure for MND.

“We urge everyone to get behind this event and support the riders in any way they can.”

Other sporting figures taking part in the ride include: Dennis McBride, Paddy Johns, Iwan Tukalo, Paul Burnell, Roger Baird, Rory Lawson, Ryan Grant, Richie Vernon, Tony Copsey, Heather Stanning, Andy Nicol, Cameron Glasgow and Ruaridh Jackson.

To donate to Doddie’s Grand Tour, go to doddieaid.com/doddies-grand-tour-2025.