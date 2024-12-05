Ex-Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg sentenced to non-harassment order
Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been sentenced to a five-year non-harassment order and fined after breaching bail conditions by contacting his estranged wife. Hogg had his sentence for abusing Gillian Hogg over the course of five years deferred until January 9 for clarification on whether a community order with remotely monitored supervision can be imposed. He previously admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting Mrs Hogg in June.