The ex-Scotland Yard detective jailing burglars ‘written off’ by the police

In 2006, when he and his team uncovered an “Aladdin’s cave” of stolen goods in a London scrapyard, David McKelvey had already been a Metropolitan Police officer for more than two decades. Inside were the spoils of 18 different lorry thefts, plus those of a commercial burglary and a host of counterfeit goods.

It was a discovery that would put him on course for collision with the city’s most powerful crime bosses, as well as a small band of the Met’s own officers who were already in their pockets – and leave a contract to kill him hanging over his head.

“I was running a small team of young PCs and detectives out of Newham, where I was a detective, and we had far better results than some of the squads at the Yard were getting,” the 61-year-old says. “The reality was that we got taken out. The gangsters used corrupt police officers to feed a false intelligence report into the system that ended my career.”

The investigation into the former detective and his team was eventually thrown out, after the case was found to have been fatally flawed, but the gang leaders alleged to have put a price on his head were never brought to justice for their threats. Exonerated, McKelvey left the Met in 2010 and sued his former employers, receiving a payout and an apology in 2016.

David McKelvey had worked for the Met for more than three decades by the time he left in 2010 - Daniel Jones

Yet a decade on he is still apprehending thieves: McKelvey now runs the most successful private force in Britain, catching the criminals that his former employers struggle to pin down.

McKelvey is the founder of TM Eye, a private investigations agency, and My Local Bobby, a private for-hire police force. This week his teams put a burglar behind bars, the first time a criminal has been jailed for this offence as the result of a private prosecution. It came after the Met had decided not to investigate a series of offences by David Hanlon, a prolific shoplifter. Hanlon was caught on CCTV stealing £500 worth of sirloin and T-bone steak along with 20 bottles of prosecco from an M&S supermarket in Streatham, after breaking in overnight.

McKelvey’s officers tracked Hanlon down after seeing CCTV footage of the break-in, but it was several hours before the Met could attend the scene themselves to make an arrest.

“The Met had reviewed the footage but they didn’t recognise Hanlon,” he explains. “My officers did [know who he was] because they patrol in Streatham every day. They recognised Hanlon and they knew his haunts. When they went to arrest him after seeing the CCTV themselves, he was still wearing the clothes he’d committed the crime in.”

David Hanlon is the first burglar to have been jailed after a private prosecution

McKelvey’s two bobbies called him to ask what they should do. “I said, collect as much evidence as possible. If he admits it – which he did – then caution him, and if the police won’t prosecute, then we will.” After the Met “screened out” two of Hanlon’s offences, meaning they weren’t deemed worthy of further investigation, TM Eye took him to court.

Hanlon confessed to the burglary on bodycam-captured tape: most of those routed out by the private officers do so, McKelvey says, because they know they’ve been caught red-handed. His officers are duty-bound to make it to the scene of a crime within two minutes from first alert.

All this is enabled by WhatsApp groups where retailers can share CCTV clips. “That gives us a literally to-the-second picture of what’s going on and we can respond immediately,” he explains.

My Local Bobby employs 124 officers, “primarily ex-police or ex-military”, he says, while TM Eye is staffed by 24 career detectives. Hanlon’s case is one of more than 1,500 that independent lawyers hired by McKelvey have prosecuted – with a 100 per cent conviction rate. Now most courts have heard of McKelvey and his team and treat them no differently to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which has a conviction rate of around 80 per cent.

Under British law, any individual can bring a private prosecution to a criminal court. Organisations can also bring private prosecutions by using these same laws, as is often done by the RSPCA.

Such cases must follow the same processes used by police and state prosecutors, and result in identical trials, though they involve lawyers who are experts in bringing cases on behalf of individuals or organisations other than the state. It’s the lawyer who decides which offences a criminal will be prosecuted for, though McKelvey and his team have a say, opting to pursue Hanlon for burglary rather than shoplifting due to the seriousness of the crime.

“The actual justice process is no different – we just put the evidence we collect to independent lawyers, rather than the CPS,” McKelvey explains. “They then review it and decide whether there’s enough to prosecute on, and whether it would be in the public interest to do so. After that people are put before the courts, by lawyers who know the case inside out, as they aren’t being overloaded with cases by the police.”

My Local Bobby started out in 2016 by offering residential “beats”, where locals club together to pay for a police officer to patrol their streets. Prices start at £50 a month per household, with the final fee depending on the number of residents looked after and how many hours an officer will be needed for. Some patrol five days a week, other seven – some are on the streets for eight hours a day and others 12.

Areas where residents pay for these services are affluent as often as they are neglected: the team have officers in Woodford, Hampton, Rickmansworth and much of north London. McKelvey says that his client base is made up of “communities that have got to a point where they’ve decided they need that added security to sleep at night, and want to know their families are safe”.

It was only five years ago that the company’s offering expanded to business beats. “Officers who had been hired for residential areas kept being pulled into shops to handle thefts, so we decided to take contracts from Business Improvement Districts where shops club together to improve the area,” says McKelvey.

They may be uniformed, in red hats, security vests and crisp white shirts, or plain-clothed, but shop at a high-end retailer in London and you’ll almost certainly run into one of McKelvey’s officers: they are on the streets in Kensington, Knightsbridge, Piccadilly, Leicester Square and Fitzrovia. Now it’s McKelvey’s agents that shops call for help rather than the police, the former detective says, “because we’ll always be there first”.

McKelvey has his fair share of frustrations with the Met, but says that he would sooner shut down his business than see the force continue to struggle.

It wasn’t personal glory that made him become a policeman in the first place, in 1982, or start up his private force after leaving Scotland Yard, though he has had plenty of success in high-profile cases.

“Part of me wanted to prove that it was possible to do proper policing outside of the police force, given all I’d been through,” he explains. “But if I could go back [to the Met] tomorrow then I would.”

Instead it’s his desire to help keep people safe that has led to a lifelong career in law enforcement, one which currently involves investigating murder cases formerly closed by police, such as the infamous “Essex Murders” of Patrick Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe.

“I was in a nightclub one evening when I saw a bloke getting badly beaten up,” McKelvey says. “I just stood there wanting to assist and help and couldn’t. My grandfather was a policeman, so when I wondered what I could actually do to intervene, it made me think about joining the police. I applied the next day.”

In McKelvey’s day there were rigorous vetting processes, and extensive training to follow. Not so anymore, he says. “When I was accepted into the Met I was sent to Hendon, where I did 16 weeks of training to learn how to be a policeman,” he says. “We were in training five or seven days a week, and it was much the same when I went on to be a detective, even though I had plenty of experience in uniform.”

Now, many of his recruits are ex-officers with years of experience. When the company opened applications for a position recently, they received more than a hundred applications from serving police officers, including a detective sergeant who had spent 22 years on the job.

McKelvey is still close with many at Scotland Yard. “I speak to police officers every day, and they are dedicated people who want to do their best. But they’re very stretched, and they’re confronted with all sorts of problems and issues from above.”

Corruption also remains a huge problem for the Met, McKelvey claims, arguing that the scale of the problem has only grown since he left the force more than a decade ago. He points to Operation Tiberius, a 2002 investigation which found that the Met had suffered “endemic corruption” along with much of the criminal justice system. Things have not improved since then and have in fact worsened, in his estimation.

“All this makes it harder for police to tackle the crimes we do, because their attention needs to go on knife crime, serious offences, the really big problems that have been taking over London,” he says.

For the moment, the Met works closely with McKelvey to plug those gaps. Things can get frosty, he says, though mostly his relationship with local forces is positive. But he thinks that in the long term, a total strategy change is needed for public detectives to have a patch on his private team.

“We need someone with balls at a senior level to tell the public that the whole system needs to change, to be proactive instead of just responding to calls,” McKelvey says. “Someone needs to admit that there’ll be a period of chaos but then there will be change – that they’ll start going after criminals, catching and convicting them, just the way we do. Then the public will feel safe and they’ll get back on board.”

The Telegraph has approached the Metropolitan Police for comment but the force had not replied by the time of publication.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “Our record bringing offenders to justice speaks for itself – the claims made by the individual quoted in this piece are categorically false.”