Ex-State College Area High School teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

A former State College Area High School teacher was accused Thursday of having inappropriate contact with a student, allegations the school district described as “deeply disturbing.”

Former Spanish teacher Cesar J. Caceres Tello, 43, was accused of asking the girl sexual questions in school before touching her inappropriately in December 2022, State College police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Caceres Tello was placed on administrative leave immediately after the student reported the allegations, the school district wrote in a statement. He resigned three days later.

“Student safety is our highest priority, and we are appalled by the deeply disturbing accusations against former teacher Mr. Caceres Tello. When our administration became aware of what a teacher had reported, we took immediate action, which included informing the police and protecting our high school students,” the district wrote. “Since that time, we have been cooperating with the police during their investigation and also providing support to anyone in need of assistance.”

The girl told investigators Caceres Tello shut the door and closed the blinds when they were the only two in the classroom, police wrote. The rest of her classmates went to lunch, but she briefly remained behind to send a text message to her friend.

She said her heart “dropped a little bit” and was thinking of “the worst,” police wrote.

Caceres Tello, the girl alleged, then sat in a desk, slid his chair directly next to her and began asking “a lot of questions and getting uncomfortably close,” police wrote. She told investigators it made her so upset that she cried.

In response, Caceres Tello was accused of telling her she was “too pretty to cry.” He then touched her arms, legs, back, face and hair, and continued to make inappropriate sexual comments, police wrote.

The girl said she “didn’t know what to do” and remained sitting with “her legs shaking,” police wrote.

After she went to the bathroom to hide, police wrote that Caceres Tello sent another female student to look for her and also yelled for her himself. She said her “heart dropped again,” police wrote.

Caceres Tello interrupted the girl’s next class to speak with her in the hallway, which a fellow teacher said was abnormal behavior. Caceres Tello told the student not to “start rumors,” before adding “you know nothing happened,” police wrote.

The girl did not respond and returned to the classroom, police wrote. Her teacher told investigators she was visibly upset and had been crying, police wrote.

Text messages and security camera video reviewed by a school resource officer corroborated the student’s allegations, police wrote.

“Nothing is more critical than the trust of our students, employees, and community at-large,” the district wrote. “Any infringement on that relationship is heartbreaking, and we will do everything we can to repair any harm that has been done. Behavior of this alleged nature violates our core values and will never be tolerated.”

Caceres Tello, of State College, was charged with one felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault. No defense lawyer was listed.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Gregory Koehle, who released him on $25,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

“While we cannot discuss any more details during this process, we want to reassure our community that decisive measures have been taken related to this matter,” the district wrote. “As always, our commitment is to provide a nurturing environment where every student feels safe, respected, and able to reach their full potential. Anything less than that is unacceptable.”