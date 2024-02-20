Ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor dies aged 44

Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44 - GUY LEVY/ BBC/PA

Robin Windsor, a former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has died at the age of 44, his dance company has announced.

Windsor joined the BBC competition in 2010 and participated in four series before leaving the show.

His celebrity partners included actresses Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley as well as Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden.

Burn the Floor, an international Latin and ballroom dance company, said Mr Windsor’s death leaves “a void in our hearts that will never be filled” in a statement on its Facebook page.

‘Leaves a void in our hearts’

The statement reads: “The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.

Susanna Reid, the Good Morning Britain presenter, fought back tears as she announced Windsor’s death on Tuesday.

Reid had previously danced with Robin on the BBC One show’s Children In Need special back in 2011 and handed over the announcement to co-presenter Ed Balls as she was visibly in shock.

She said: He was just an extraordinary person and as I say, he would have had so many people gripped watching either Strictly Come Dancing or Burn The Floor or other tours and dance productions he was in involved in.

“I’m sorry if you’re waking up to that this morning and are as devastated about that as we are.”

“We send all of our love to Robin’s family and to his friends and colleagues.”

Paying tribute to Windsor, Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing’s longest standing judge, wrote on Twitter: “I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ‘Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed.

“He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends.

“RIP darling man, you were truly loved x.”

Patrick Helm, a choreographer on the show, said Windsor was someone who was loved by so many but couldn’t see it himself



He wrote in a tribute: “I don’t even know how to find the words to this post. I will dearly miss you Robin Windsor



“This one is hitting me hard and too close to home. My deepest condolences go to your family and everyone who knew you! You were another one who was loved by so many but couldn’t see it himself.



“May you finally be free and find piece [sic]. RIP Bobby.’”



Mr Windsor had previously revealed his struggle with depression while he featured on the dance programme, saying: “We all have dark days but I was having dark weeks.



”I would end up not getting out of bed for four or fives days at a time, as far as everyone was concerned I was ‘happy Robin’ – except to the people I lived with.”

The Telegraph has approached the BBC for comment.