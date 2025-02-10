Ex-supreme court judge says ‘arguable case’ Israel’s conduct in Gaza is genocidal

Lord Sumption was one of the highest profile signatories of a letter last year warning that the UK government was breaching international law by arming Israel.

Lord Sumption was one of the highest profile signatories of a letter last year warning that the UK government was breaching international law by arming Israel. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

A former UK supreme court judge has described Israel’s assault on Gaza as “grossly disproportionate” and said there was “at least an arguable case” that it was genocidal.

Lord Sumption, who served on the UK’s highest court from 2012 to 2018, was one of the highest profile signatories of a letter last year warning that the UK government was breaching international law by arming Israel.

In September, the Labour government suspended some arms export licences to Israel but made an exception for parts for F35 jets – a contentious decision that is being challenged in the courts.

Sumption was speaking to the Guardian before the release of his new book, which does not address the situation in Gaza but warns of threats to free speech, which the former judge said included expressions of pro-Palestinian sentiments.

Explaining his decision to sign the letter, Sumption said: “ I thought – and I still think – that the conduct of Israel in Gaza is grossly disproportionate and there’s at least an arguable case that it’s genocidal. One can’t put it higher than that because genocide depends on intent. That’s quite a difficult thing to establish but I read the provisional decision of the international court (of justice) (ICJ) and it seemed to me that they were saying that that was an arguable proposition.

“Given that the obligation of parties to the genocide convention is proactively to prevent it happening and not just to react after the event I thought that the authors of the letter – and I wasn’t the draftsman –had got a point.”

Israel has denied committing genocide, claiming it has acted in self-defence and criticising the ICJ.

Sumption’s latest book, the Challenges of Democracy, which is published on Thursday, identifies a number of perceived threats to democracy including suppression of free speech.

Speaking from his home in London, Sumption said the two current big issues in that area were the trans rights debate, on which he is “relatively neutral” but thinks people who believe sex is fixed at birth and cannot be changed should not be silenced, and Palestine-Israel.

“I think that supporters of the Palestinian cause have had a rough time in a number of European jurisdictions, notably Germany, where there’s been direct – and government – moves to suppress that strand of thought altogether. We haven’t got anywhere near as close to things as that … but there’s certainly been a lot of calls, for … toughness on pro-Palestine demonstrations, which assume, without actually saying, that it’s perfectly obvious that support for Palestine is wrong. I don’t think it’s wrong.”

Sumption has a reputation as a conservative with a small c, although he described himself as a “qualified libertarian”. His public profile rose significantly during the Covid pandemic when he was a vociferous critic of lockdowns.

He said that since first voting in 1970 he has always cast his ballot for the party that won the general election, except in 2019 when he “couldn’t face the prospect of voting for Boris Johnson’s brand of conservatism” (supporting the Lib Dems rather than Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour).

“To my mind, the fall of Boris Johnson and subsequently of Liz Truss was a tremendous vindication of the inner strengths of the British constitution as well as the weaknesses that made it necessary,” he said.

“The parliamentary system reacted to the misdeeds of Boris Johnson and the basic idea that the democratic mandate belongs to MPs, and that governments depend on a consensus among MPs.

“That’s the orthodox view of the way the constitution is supposed to work and of the way that it’s supposed to disperse power and it worked – it did disperse power. Boris Johnson was an inefficient autocrat. His inefficiency was something we should all be truly grateful for because an efficient autocrat is a very terrifying thing.”

Nevertheless, in his book, Sumption expresses his belief that Britain’s democratic future is in peril because of increasing societal polarisation and “moral absolutism” that could erode support for consensual decision making and invite authoritarianism.

He said the downfall of Johnson and Truss showed that the UK was, for now, better off than the US and other countries “which concentrate too much power in presidential hands”.