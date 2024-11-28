Ex-Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns joins Reform

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, the former Tory MP, has joined Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced.

Dame Andrea contested the general election as a candidate for the Conservative Party but she finished second to Labour in the seat of Leeds South West and Morley.

Mr Farage announced at a press conference in central London that Dame Andrea had not only joined Reform but she had also been selected as its candidate in the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election in May next year.

The news of the defection came after Zia Yusuf, the Reform chairman, revealed the party had now exceeded a milestone of 100,000 members.

Dame Andrea, a former minister who served as a Tory MP from 2015 until this year, said leaving the Conservative Party was “not an easy decision” and she had “fought to the bitter end” at the general election.

She said: “But the truth is undeniable: the ship is sinking and perhaps, sadly, beyond salvage but enough is enough. It is time to step aboard a movement with vision and purpose and the courage to fight for Britain’s future.”

Mr Farage suggested more Tories should follow Dame Andrea’s lead as he said: “The truth of it is that half of the Conservative Party in Parliament should join Reform and the other half should join the Lib Dems.”

The announcement that Reform now has more than 100,000 members means the party is likely to be closing in on the Conservatives in terms of overall membership numbers.

The latest Tory leadership vote revealed there were just over 130,000 eligible electors. That is not the same as total membership because new members were not allowed to vote but it does provide a rough idea of the strength of the Conservative grassroots.

Mr Farage said the six-figure membership milestone had been achieved on Tuesday this week.

“This rise has happened during a relatively quiet period of reorganisation for the party,” he told the press conference. “The appetite out there is quite extraordinary.”

02:00 PM GMT

01:21 PM GMT

Farage responds to Ben Habib quitting Reform

Nigel Farage sang ‘The sun has got his hat on’ when asked about Ben Habib, a former Reform deputy leader, cutting ties with the party.

Defending his decision to replace Mr Habib with Richard Tice as deputy leader after the general election, he said: “Ben Habib has spent more time attacking me than Angela Rayner. I mean, he’s been disconnected with us ever since that day.

“But do I regret what I did, what I know was the logical thing to do? No, it’s rather like a small company becomes a big company, and you have to have personnel changes.

“And I’d rather Ben had stayed but he chose not to.”

Mr Habib announced this morning that he had severed ties with Reform. He had previously expressed concerns about the structure of the party.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, talks to the media after holding a press conference in central London - Hollie Adams /Reuters

01:15 PM GMT

Farage rubbishes suggestion Tories have 130,000 members

Nigel Farage has ridiculed the suggestion that the Conservative Party has a membership of at least 130,000.

The latest Tory leadership vote showed there were just over 130,000 eligible electors. But Mr Farage rubbished that figure and claimed it was not accurate.

Asked when he hoped Reform’s overall membership would overtake the Tories, the party leader said: “Well, how many have they got? I mean, 130,000? You don’t believe that. Oh, come on. Really do buck up.

“They were sending out membership forms to people that left months ago. So they sent out 131,000 ballots. Many of those people weren’t members. I’m guessing they’re on about 110,000, something like that. So just give us a week.”

01:07 PM GMT

Reform will learn from Trump’s victory ahead of 2029, says Farage

Nigel Farage said Reform UK will learn lessons from Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory.

Mr Farage said Mr Trump enjoyed “big success” in 2024 because of how professional his campaign was and that is something Reform is looking to emulate.

He said: “The big difference with Trump’s campaign in 2024 compared to 2016, it was so much more professional. It was completely different. There was an atmosphere of calm at Mar-A-Lago during the last 18 months.

“I’ve seen what professionalising the campaign does for Trump, it was a big success, and that’s what I’m going to do. He presented a much broader front than just the one man to the American people, that’s very much what I want to do to Reform. This is not going to be a one-man band with just me at the front.

“What he also did was put together a remarkable coalition of voters. The big rise in the black vote for Trump, an even bigger rise in the Hispanic vote for Trump. At the last general election more members of what they call the BAME community voted Reform than voted Liberal Democrat. And I think you’re going to be very surprised when you see the coalition of people that we put together.”

12:59 PM GMT

Richard Tice welcomes ‘brilliant’ Jenkyns to Reform

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform UK, said it was “great to have Andrea on board” after it was revealed she had joined the party.

Mr Tice said Dame Andrea will be a “brilliant” candidate in the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral race.

Welcome ⁦@andreajenkyns⁩ to ⁦@reformparty_uk⁩



Great to have Andrea on board



Our brilliant new candidate to be Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire pic.twitter.com/fEihTp1mdq — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) November 28, 2024

12:55 PM GMT

Jenkyns, Farage and Yusuf hail Reform membership milestone

Come and join 100,000 Reform UK members. 🇬🇧



➡️ https://t.co/5g6BAtDN4D pic.twitter.com/zM5SHTTe5C — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 28, 2024

12:29 PM GMT

Trump and Musk will support me ahead of next election, signals Farage

Nigel Farage suggested he believed Donald Trump and Elon Musk will support him ahead of the next general election.

Asked the question at a Reform UK press conference in central London, Mr Farage said: “Are Trump and Elon going to support me in the run up to 2029? Well, that’s what friends are for, isn’t it?”

12:26 PM GMT

Farage: UK cannot combat illegal immigration without leaving ECHR

Nigel Farage was asked how Reform UK would reduce net migration.

He repeated his belief that the UK must leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

He said: “Without leaving the ECHR there is nothing we can do, literally nothing we can do, to combat illegal immigration.”

On reducing legal migration, he said Reform wanted to see skill levels for visas set “very, very high” to help “drastically reduce” the numbers.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage attend a Reform UK press conference in central London - Stefan Rousseau /PA

12:20 PM GMT

Jenkyns: Only a handful of true conservatives left among Tory MPs

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said she believed there were “only a handful of true conservatives” left in the parliamentary Conservative Party.

She told a Reform UK press conference: “I think what we saw in the election, besides I would say a handful, all the decent true Thatcherite conservatives I believe lost their seat.

“Priti [Patel], I would have loved her as leader, or the likes of Robert Jenrick, but there is only a handful of true conservatives in the elected party, I believed, that are left unfortunately.”

12:16 PM GMT

Farage: Reform must win hundreds of council seats next May to show it is credible

Nigel Farage said Reform UK will need to win “hundreds” of council seats at the local elections next May to prove it is on a path to winning power at the next general election.

Asked how many seats Reform will need to win, the party leader said: “Yes, we have to win a lot of council seats next year. We have to win and yes it is going to have to be in the hundreds to be credible.

“Is that an easy thing ot achieve? No. Are we going to do it? Watch this space.”

12:12 PM GMT

Jenkyns was ‘tempted’ to defect to Reform before election

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said she had been “tempted before the general election” to defect from the Tories to Reform UK.

She said she had stuck with the Tories out of party loyalty and she believed “in going down with that ship fighting”.

But she believed Reform UK was her “natural home”.

Nigel Farage added: “The truth of it is that half of the Conservative Party in Parliament should join Reform and the other half should join the Lib Dems.”

12:08 PM GMT

Pictured: Farage addresses a Reform press conference in central London

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, addresses a press conference in central London this morning - Stefan Rousseau/PA

12:03 PM GMT

Dame Andrea Jenykns: Tory ship is sinking

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said she had joined “the party of the brave” by switching from the Tories to Reform UK.

She said: “Reform UK is surging and membership is soaring. We will be ready to challenge the tired two-party system and we will deliver the fresh start this country so desperately needs.”

She said leaving the Conservative Party was “not an easy decision” and she had “fought to the bitter end” at the general election.

“But the truth is undeniable: the ship is sinking and perhaps, sadly, beyond salvage but enough is enough. It is time to step aboard a movement with vision and purpose and the courage to fight for Britain’s future.”

Dame Andrea Jenkyns addresses a Reform UK press conference in central London - Hollie Adams /Reuters

11:58 AM GMT

Ex-Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns joins Reform

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, the former Tory MP, has joined Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced.

The Reform UK leader said: “Now we said that when we hit 100,000 members the lucky winner would go out for a pint for Lee Anderson. Now I fear that was deeply inaccurate. The use of the singular strikes me as being very unlikely with Lee.

“And by sheer coincidence the 100,000th member happens to be a former Conservative Member of Parliament, who would believe that. Isn’t that extraordinary that it’s worked out that way?

“Her name is Dame Andrea Jenkyns and not only is Andrea joining the party but after an internal selection process she has now been selected as our candidate and she will run to be the newly created mayor of Lincolnshire on May 1 this year and I believe she has every chance of winning.”

Dame Andrea contested the 2024 general election as a Tory candidate but she finished second to Labour. She served as a Tory MP from 2015 to 2024.

🚨 CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENT



Dame Andrea Jenkyns will be Reform UK's candidate for Greater Lincolnshire Mayor. pic.twitter.com/bCDrdi6JbB — Reform UK Greater Lincolnshire (@ReformUKLincs) November 28, 2024

11:54 AM GMT

Reform membership rise occurred during ‘relatively quiet period’, says Farage

Nigel Farage said Reform UK had hit its 100,000 members milestone on Tuesday this week.

The Reform leader said: “This rise has happened during a relatively quiet period of reorganisation for the party.

“The appetite out there is quite extraordinary.”

Nigel Farage attends a Reform UK press conference in central London - Stefan Rousseau /PA

11:51 AM GMT

Record net migration figure is ‘horrendous’, says Farage

Nigel Farage said today’s record net migration numbers were “horrendous”.

He said the Tories had repeatedly made manifesto commitments to reduce net migration but they had repeatedly failed to deliver.

He said: “I have had enough of being lied to by the Conservative Party. I don’t believe they will be forgiven at any point in the next few years for what they have done.”

“With Labour it is even worse,” he added.

11:45 AM GMT

Reform ‘just getting started’, says party chairman

Zia Yusuf labelled Nigel Farage the “most impactful and effective” leader “of our life times”.

The Reform UK chairman declared: “We are just getting started.”

11:41 AM GMT

Reform chairman: We must win elections to deliver change

Zia Yusuf said the UK needed “true leadership” as he criticised the “dystopian Keir Starmer Government”.

The Reform UK leader said the only way to transform the UK is “with real leadership and that means we must win elections”.

He said he wanted Reform to become the next party of government.

11:37 AM GMT

Reform membership now above 100,000

Reform UK’s membership is now above 100,000, Zia Yusuf has announced.

The Reform UK chairman said people were joining the party because “ever more British people see in Reform the only party that is willing to stand up for British people”.

➡️ Reform UK now has over 100,000 members!



We are the future of British politics. pic.twitter.com/j2ydeVLPLu — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) November 28, 2024

11:36 AM GMT

Reform chairman ‘incredibly optimistic’ about party’s future

Zia Yusuf, the Reform UK chairman, is now on stage as the party’s press conference gets underway.

Mr Yusuf said that he is “incredibly optimistic about this movement, about this party and about what Britain can and will achieve”.

11:22 AM GMT

Farage responds to record net migration numbers: ‘I have had enough of the lies’

Nearly 1 million people entered the country in 2023.



Don't listen to the lies that immigration has been cut. pic.twitter.com/tpn7HKYNRv — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 28, 2024

11:14 AM GMT

Tice: Net migration figures are ‘shocking’

Richard Tice described the latest net migration numbers as “shocking”.

The deputy leader of Reform UK accused the Tories of “utter failure” and said it was “no wonder” that people were “getting poorer”:

MASS IMMIGRATION UPDATE



Approaching 2 million net permanent arrivals



No wonder cannot see GP or get hospital appointment



No wonder housing rents surging



No wonder getting poorer — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) November 28, 2024

11:03 AM GMT

Farage likely to be asked about record high net migration

One thing that will almost certainly come up at this morning’s Reform press conference is the latest immigration statistics.

It was revealed this morning that net migration reached 906,000 in the year ending June 2023.

That figure, published by the Office for National Statistics, was revised up from a previous estimate of 740,000.

However, the data showed net migration is falling and is down by 20 per cent to 728,000 for the year ending June 2024.

A number of senior Tory figures have claimed credit for the fall and argued it showed the measures they were taking in government were starting to work.

But even at 728,000, the net migration number is very, very high and Nigel Farage is likely to be asked about it.

He said this yesterday on immigration after Kemi Badenoch admitted the Tories had “got it wrong” on the issue:

The Conservative Party broke its manifesto promises on immigration in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019.



Why should we believe a word they say? — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 27, 2024

10:45 AM GMT

How does Reform’s membership compare to other parties?

If Reform has gone over the 100,000 membership figure it would put the party not too far behind the Conservatives.

The latest Tory leadership vote showed there were just over 130,000 eligible electors.

That is not the same as overall membership because new members were not allowed to vote in the contest so the actual total membership number could be a bit higher.

Reform could be above the Liberal Democrats. The party had just shy of 87,000 members at the end of 2023 but it has said it has seen an increase in the wake of its strong showing at the general election.

Labour is far out in front. It had just over 370,000 members at the end of 2023 but that was down from a peak of more than 532,000 in 2019.

10:33 AM GMT

Reform closes in on 100,000 members

Will Nigel Farage announce at today’s press conference that Reform UK has now hit the milestone of 100,000 members?

It looks likely.

Senior party figures have been saying since the start of November that Reform was getting close to the figure.

Lee Anderson, the party’s chief whip, said similar just a couple of days ago:

Getting really close...



To getting our 100,000 member which makes us the fastest growing political party in the UK.



Could you be the 100,000th member?



👇👇https://t.co/FKwI8mhtFi — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) November 26, 2024

10:31 AM GMT

Farage to hold press conference on Reform growth

Reform UK is set to hold a press conference at 11.30am on party growth and professionalisation.

The party has also promised a “special announcement”.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, is due to speak while the rest of the party’s MPs and chairman Zia Yusuf are due to attend.

I will guide you through the key developments.