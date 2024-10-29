Ex Tory whip committed 'serious sexual misconduct' on young woman in Commons bar

A former Tory whip committed “serious sexual misconduct” in Parliament bar, an investigation has found.

Ex Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell was reprimanded for "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct on a “considerably” younger woman by Parliament's standards watchdog on Tuesday.

A panel concluded the 44-year-old Conservative, who stood down at the election in July, "abused his position of power" by touching a woman "on her left thigh, waist and bottom inappropriately and without her consent" while in Strangers’ bar in December 2023.

Had Mr Bell still been an MP, the panel said it would have considered suspending him from Parliament "for a significant period".

The report concluded that Mr Bell “abused his position of power over the complainant”.

“Not only was he considerably older, but he was also a Member of Parliament therefore holding a particularly powerful role,” it stated.

“In addition, he was an Assistant Government Whip which is not only a role with considerable authority, but also involves upholding the highest standards of conduct.

“It does not reduce the seriousness of the conduct that it took place in a bar. No matter how the respondent or others may view that environment, it is in the workplace.

“Any Member of Parliament in that setting remains a person with particular power and authority. Indeed, sexual misconduct such as this, which is both brazen and drunken, makes the conduct more serious as the level of threat is increased.”

Mr Bell, who became an MP in 2019, announced he would not be standing again shortly before the July election citing "personal and family reasons".

The constituency was won by Labour at the general election, with Adam Jogee now serving as MP.

Responding to the finding that he had breached Parliament's rules on sexual misconduct, former MP Aaron Bell said: "I am disappointed at the outcome of the investigation but have chosen not to appeal the findings of the Commissioner.

"I apologise for any upset caused to the complainant and wish to make it clear that I did not intend to cause any distress.

"This investigation was one of the reasons I chose not to seek re-election at the general election - I have let down the loyal members of my association and thank them for the support they gave me as a Member of Parliament.

“I would also like to apologise to the people of Newcastle-under-Lyme, whom it was an honour to serve.

"This has been a difficult time for my family and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time."