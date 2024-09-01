Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania

Michelle Del Rey
·2 min read
Anthony Scaramucci, a former aide of president Donald Trump, has claimed he has only met one person that hates his ex-boss more than his wife Melania (EPA)

Anthony Scaramucci, a former aide to Donald Trump, has claimed he has only met one person who hates his ex-boss more than his wife Melania Trump.

Speaking in an interview with MeidasTouch on Saturday, Scaramucci suggested that the former president’s wife might be the only person who would like to see Vice President Kamala Harris win the presidential election more than he does, because “she hates him.”

“I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard,” the former aide said, providing the interviewer with examples, including “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania.” Experts say the former first lady is unlikely to return to the White House if her husband wins the November election.

Scaramucci said that retired General Mark Milley is the only person he’s met that hates the former president more than the former first lady.

“I’ve met one person that actually hates Trump more than Melania,” he said.

“That’s General Milley. He’s the only guy I’ve met so far that actually hates him more than Melania.”

After the January 6 2021 Capitol riot, Trump made comments suggesting Milley, the nation’s top-ranking military officer at the time, should be killed.

Trump was referencing a call Milley held with Chinese officials to assure them the US was not under threat of attack during the riots. Several members of Trump’s cabinet knew Milley was holding the talks.

“This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!” Trump said in a Truth Social post about the general.

Milley later said he took “adequate safety precautions” following Trump’s remarks.

He told CBS: “I wish those comments had not been made, and I’ll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family.”

On Saturday, Scaramucci called Trump “a despicable guy for doing that.”

Donald Trump with Melania Trump on stage after he accepted his party's nomination on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 18 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

“The fact that we’re even talking about an enemies list in a country like ours, which is the longest standing Republican representative democracy, 250 years, is just a disgusting thing,” the former aide said.

Trump’s former communications director went on to blame Republican leaders for enabling his former boss. “Now we have to put up with this nonsense,” he said.

Scaramucci spent 10 days as the White House communications director in 2017 and earned the nickname “The Mooch” during that time. Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Trump had fired his communications director after an obscene tirade.

The Independent reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment.

