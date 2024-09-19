Ex-Trump Aide Predicts ‘Gasp' At Her Revelation About Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said her “jaw dropped” over ex-colleague Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ widely-slammed jab at Democratic nominee Kamala Harris about not having biological children.

“I worked with Sarah,” Griffin recalled of Sanders, the former Trump White House press secretary-turned-Arkansas governor, on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The View.” Griffin co-hosts the show.

“The table’s gonna gasp when I say this,” Griffin claimed.

Sanders “was privately one of the kindest, sweetest people, like a ‘Sara Haines,’ doesn’t have a bad thing to say about someone,” said Griffin.

“But it speaks to the toxic environment of Trump that to fit in in that world, you have to say wild things and knock people down and be a bully,” she added. “That’s not who she privately is.”

Griffin then drew a comparison between Sanders (who routinely defended Trump’s lies during her time as his spokesperson) and JD Vance, the former fierce Trump critic-turned-sycophantic running mate.

When “you read his [Vance’s] writings from 2012, he sounds like me, ‘We need to bring more minorities into the party and reach out.’” said Griffin. “But now he’s something so different. He’s saying the exact opposite of what he privately personally believes.”

Watch the full discussion here:

