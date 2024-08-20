Ex-Trump insider Stephanie Grisham goes after former boss in DNC speech: Watch

Stephanie Grisham was among the first guests to speak on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Grisham, who is no stranger to politics, served as the White House Press Secretary from July 2019 to April 2020 during former President Donald Trump's presidency.

Grisham said that she was a "true believer" in the former president, until January 6, 2021. She became the first senior staffer in the Trump Administration to resign after the violent riot/insurrection at the United States Capitol Building.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago form Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

Who is Stephanie Grisham?

Who is she : Aside from working as the White House Press Secretary for former President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham was also served "as the as the spokeswoman for AAA Arizona, Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne, the Arizona House of Representatives Republican caucus, and then Arizona House Speaker David Gowan," according to Ballotpedia. In addition, Grisham worked on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.

What role she plays: Grisham worked with many candidates that ran for office in the Republican Party. Now, she is switching parties to show her support for the Democratic Parties 2024 presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Key quote: "[Trump] has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth. He used to tell me, 'It doesn't matter what you say, Stephanie, say it enough, and people will believe you.' But it does matter, what you [say] matters and what you don't say matters. On January 6, I asked Melania if we could at least Tweet that, while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there's no place for lawlessness or violence, she replied with one word, 'No.'"

Watch Stephanie Grisham's complete DNC convention speech

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephanie Grisham delivers speech to DNC on the second night: Watch