Judge Recommends John Eastman Be Disbarred for 2020 Election BS

Reuters

A judge on Wednesday recommended John Eastman–a now-infamous former lawyer for Donald Trump during the chaotic final days of his presidential term–be disbarred in California, the result of a case centered around his desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Trump’s favor.

Eastman, 63, can no longer practice law in California, unless he wins an appeal. The decision from Judge Yvette Roland means his law license will now be deemed “inactive” until a decision on whether he will appeal or not.

The ruling came four months after a judge in the California State Bar Court found Eastman culpable for moral and legal violations that stemmed from his work for Trump.

NEW: In a 128-page decision following lengthy trial proceedings, a California court recommends John Eastman be disbarred. pic.twitter.com/oKibKlWz8J — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 27, 2024

Eastman was the author of a so-called “coup memo,” which laid out a long-shot plot explaining how, despite soundly losing to Biden in 2020, Trump could remain in office.

That memo leaned hard on the fringe legal theory that Mike Pence, then the vice president, had the unilateral authority to reject certified state electors and send the matter back to Republican-led state legislatures, who would then throw the election to Trump. The questionable legal theory sparked a firestorm among Trump’s die-hard supporters, who then put pressure on Pence to ignore the will of the people and nullify the election.

Pence refused to do so—an act that’s been cited as a key reason Trump supporters raided the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Judge Shuts Down Trump ‘Coup Memo’ Scribe John Eastman’s ‘Expert’ Witness

Eastman has since been indicted alongside Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges related to his attempts to alter election results.

In the aftermath of that indictment, Eastman decried that Trump’s lawyers were being unfairly targeted for their role in trying to overturn the election.

Story continues

In a statement, he said last August that he surrendered to Georgia authorities for “an indictment that should never have been brought.”

The statement claimed that prosecutors were targeting “attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients,” adding that he felt it was his duty as a lawyer to find a solution for Trump when he inquired.

More recently, Eastman claimed this week that the effort to debar him was an act of “pure evil” being carried out by people who want the U.S. to fail.

He then portrayed himself as a biblical warrior who must constantly summon the strength to fight against that evil.

“Our country is on a precipice of losing our freedoms,” he said this week, according to Flux. “And for whatever reason, I’ve been cast in the forefront of this battle. I’m on the battle lines, I’m on the ramparts. And I consider it one of the greatest honors of my life to be in the front of this fight for freedom, and fighting against tyranny. And I will do, I will engage in that fight with every fiber of my being as long as I’m able.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.