Ex-Wife of Calif. Doctor Arrested Over His Alleged 'Ambush-Style' Murder Outside of Medical Practice: Police

Ahang Mirshojae was arrested in connection with the murder of her ex-husband, Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, on Thursday, Dec. 12

The ex-wife of a Los Angeles doctor has been arrested over his alleged "ambush-style" murder, alongside four other suspects.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shared in a release that its officers arrested Ahang Mirshojae, 53, on suspicion of murdering her ex-husband, Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, 61, who was gunned down in August.

Shawn Randolph, 46, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on the same date, while Evan Hardman, 41, and Sarallah Jawed, 26, were arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, respectively. A further suspect, Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder.

“The [LAPD’s] investigation revealed that these five persons conspired to commit murder, culminating in the ambush and subsequent demise of Doctor Mirshojae,” the authorities said in the release.

LAPD/X Ashley Rose Sweeting and Evan Hardman

The police added that the investigation was ongoing and that detectives were still “determining the relationship some of the involved may have shared” with Hamid.

Los Angeles Police said in a release that Hamid had been leaving his family clinic located in Woodland Hills on Aug. 23 around 5:30 p.m. when he was shot in an “ambush-style” attack by a “masked man” in the parking lot of his practice.

Police said just as the doctor “approached” the driver’s side of his car, the masked man “emerged from hiding around the corner of the clinic and ran toward him” and shot him before fleeing “back toward the rear of the clinic.”

Officers responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. following reports of an “ambulance shooting,” and found Hamid in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

Getty Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle

The LAPD said its homicide detectives began investigating the case and with the help of several other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Offices, they were able to “identify, locate and apprehend” five people in connection with his death.

Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Schwartz told a judge, per Fox 11 Los Angeles, that Sweeting drove the shooter to the crime scene in a "situation that appeared to be a murder for hire." She pleaded not guilty to her charges on Thursday.

Police and federal agents also raided the home that previously belonged to Ahang on Thursday, Dec. 12, per the outlet, though it was unclear whether any additional evidence was discovered.

LAPD said Ahang and Randolph are currently being “held without bail,” and that their cases would be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Dec. 16.



Read the original article on People