Exactly 1 Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Is Now Available on Netflix…But, Why?

We never thought we’d see the day, but The Bachelor is now officially streaming on Netflix…but there’s a catch.

Yes, you can find the reality dating show on the streaming platform, but there’s only one season available. Why? We honestly have no idea.

Season 13 of our favorite guilty pleasure show dropped with no fanfare or announcement. Neither the ’Flix nor Chris Harrison has made any mention of the news. Instead, it seems they collectively decided to confuse fans by dropping a decade old season of the series, specifically Jason Mesnick’s highly controversial stint as The Bachelor. For those unfamiliar or in need of a friendly refresher, we first met Mesnick in season four of The Bachelorette.

He vied for DeAnna Pappa’s rose, but ultimately lost out to Jesse Csincsak. So, he went on to become the Bachelor. When it came time to pick between the final two, he got down on one knee and proposed to the wrong person. After choosing Melissa Rycroft, he revealed on After the Final Rose that he actually still had feelings for Molly Malaney. Obviously, Rycroft said boy bye and gave the ring back. In a shocking twist, Malaney came out on stage, Mesnick asked for a second chance and they ended up getting married and having children together. It was basically the Arie Luyendyk Jr./ Becca Kufrin/Lauren Burnham disaster from season 22, but like, almost a decade earlier.

Still, Mesnick’s eyebrow-raising season doesn’t explain why ABC gave Netflix the most random chapter of the show to stream. It could be that the media conglomerate is looking to add more seasons and wanted to test viewer interest first, or maybe Mesnick is getting a show of his own (doubt it) and it’s a publicity stunt.

Either way, we’re thinking we’ll just wait for season 24 of The Bachelor to hit ABC on Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

