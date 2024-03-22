Examining competency in Colorado courts: Delays, solutions and how it impacts victims

CBC

A London, Ont., woman who lived in Mexico for close to a decade was shot and killed during a roadside robbery while driving home to Canada, according to friends and local news reports. Canadian officials have not yet confirmed the death of Gabriele Schart, but her family and friends have spoken to CBC News. Schart owned the Firefly Cinema and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico. The business, founded by Schart about eight years ago, was a popular gathering spot for expatriates and