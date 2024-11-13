Examining the migrant situation in Western New York

The Daily Beast

Jack Smith, the special counsel who oversaw two federal criminal investigations and prosecutions of Donald Trump, plans to beat the president-elect’s pledge to fire him “within two seconds” of taking office by resigning first. The New York Times reported that Smith has notified prosecutors and FBI agents on his team that they can begin planning their departures and that he intends to step down before Trump’s inauguration. The paper said Smith is still assessing how to wind down his two cases aga