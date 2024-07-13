Excessive heat in Northern California breaks records
Excessive heat in Northern California breaks records
Excessive heat in Northern California breaks records
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
There has been a tragic end to a sailing adventure for a B.C. couple. The pair set off last month to travel across the Atlantic but were found dead in a life raft. Troy Charles has more on the mystery surrounding what may have happened.
"Low-rise jeans. Don't do it, kids! Learn from our mistakes!"
The Olympic skier has been tapped as a presenter at the award show after last attending in 2022
Donald Trump’s niece said it “seems like a bigger story to me than anything George Clooney has to say.”
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
Barron Trump looked born for the role. Which, of course, he was. Earlier this week he made his first appearance at one of his father's political rallies. And he looked anything but an 18-year-old novice.Barron was sitting at the front of the crowd but as soon as Donald Trump pointed at him and began to introduce him, the 18-year-old moved like a practiced veteran. He lifted his 6’7” frame upwards, waved his right hand to all sides and acknowledged the applause. This looked easy.Towering over tho
The 28-year-old athlete and Sudbury, Ont.—born actress have been dating since 2018.
The comedian tied the knot with his longtime fiancée after the two first got engaged in 2018
Alexa Stakely died after being thrown from the hood of her vehicle while trying to stop the vehicle from being stolen with her son inside.
She wore a set from Tarun Tahiliani and Bulgari jewels.
A man from Montreal has admitted to running a scheme to illegally send Russian military suppliers millions of dollars' worth of electronic parts that have been found in seized weapons on Ukraine's battlefields.On Tuesday, Canadian-Russian national Nikolay Goltsev, 38, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court along with his co-accused, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 53, a Russian-Tajik national living in Brooklyn, N.Y., to conspiract to commit export control violations in the United States. "It is one of
Kylie Jenner is a one-piece swimsuit stan, posting a series of stylised images of herself posing on a beach in her new vacation edit from her self-titled brand Khy. See photos
"It's a woman's world, and you're lucky to be livin' in it," sings Perry
"Her blindness to Trump’s white nationalist tendencies was an affront to my wife, who is a proud Latina, and angered my biracial, high-school-aged children."
Our beloved shower time could be wreaking havoc on our bodies — this dermatologist is sharing some cleansing dos and don'ts.
President Biden’s reelection campaign is seizing on reports that allies of former President Trump are declaring that the 2024 election will not be legitimate. The campaign has labeled the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 as “Trump’s Project 2025,” although Trump has distanced himself from the initiative. On Friday, it declared it’s “Jan 6 Déjà Vu” after…
"SOS," wrote Lively as she reposted a video of her husband at the London premiere of his movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
The tennis champion walked the red carpet in an Old Hollywood- inspired look alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian and their six-year-old daughter