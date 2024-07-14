Excessive heat warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon
Excessive heat warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon
Excessive heat warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon
“If I don’t have enough money by now, I’m the biggest idiot fool in the world,” Barkley said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday
The Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a stellar summer league debut on Monday. The 22-year-old center, who played college basketball for Purdue University, impressed with a 14-point, 15-rebound performance, including a game-tying buzzer-beater against the Jazz. Quick rise: Edey, initially a long shot at +2,000 odds after being picked 9th in last month's NBA draft, is now at +600 at DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet as of Wednesday.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
British Columbia's wildfire service says crews are battling a 10-hectare blaze in a park that protects a portion of what the province calls the "only inland temperate rainforest in the world," with trees 1,000 years old.
WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick and Celtics’ Jaylen Brown went public with their relationship on Thursday arriving together at the ESPY's.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s voice carries great weight, having just led the Gamecocks to an undefeated 2024 NCAA season. On Saturday morning, Staley gave her opinion on a hot-button of the moment: the race for WNBA Rookie of the Year between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the equally impressive Angel Reese …
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, Caitlin Clark had 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 95-86 on Friday night.
A Yukon man has been fined $20,000 after leaving buckets of human and food waste, wrecked cars and other garbage at two properties in the Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay areas. Joszef Suska, 51, pleaded guilty via his lawyer in Whitehorse territorial court Tuesday to one count each of failing to comply with a dangerous wildlife protection order and disposing of waste in an unauthorized manner.According to an agreed statement of facts filed to the court, conservation officers visited properti
This summer’s extreme heat is raising the danger of heat-related illnesses and threatening health in a more subtle way — by amplifying the side effects of many common medications.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported.
According to a fiscal note prepared by the House Appropriations Committee, the new electric vehicle fee will generate $16.1 million in 2025 and as much as $28.8 million by 2030.
Turnovers proved costly for the Sacramento Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
A recent spate of alarming deaths has heightened fears for the Malayan tiger, wildlife authorities and conservationists say, with some calling the threat to Malaysia’s emblematic animal a “national emergency.”
How did Bronny James fare in his third NBA Summer League game? Check out his stats from the LA Lakers-Houston Rockets contest.
The Quinault Indian Nation in Washington state has spent at least a decade working to relocate hundreds of people whose homes are threatened by a rising Pacific Ocean. Their largest village, Taholah, has seen increased flooding But progress has been slow and the total tally could be more than $400 million. (AP Video by Manuel Valdes, Hallie Golden and Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas is sizzling under a prolonged heat wave that has delivered a record-breaking seven consecutive days of temperatures 115 degrees or higher.
Another round of storms could fire up again on Saturday on parts of the Prairies
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Myles Turner thinks part of the reason the Indiana Pacers became a team capable of making a deep playoff run this past season was because of the in-season tournament.
A weakening ridge and persistent trough over Hudson Bay will allow upper-level smoke to enter the atmosphere above southern Ontario this weekend.
Another round of storms could fire up again on Saturday on parts of the Prairies, with the risk for severe weather focused in on parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario