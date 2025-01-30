Excessively fortified buildings may be deemed public safety risks under proposed P.E.I. legislation

Apartment entrance is fortified with barbed wire, metal gates, and a metal door with a deadbolt in Maple Ridge on Monday, September 23, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) (Maggie MacPherson/CBC - image credit)

The P.E.I. government is asking Islanders for feedback on proposed legislation that would regulate buildings with excessive security features, which officials say can pose risks to public safety.

The new law aims to address structures that have extreme security measures such as heavy-duty metal doors, reinforced windows and bulletproof glass.

Brody Connolly, the province's director of public safety at the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said these features can create serious risks by obstructing or delaying entry for emergency responders.

"When buildings are excessively fortified, it not only complicates police work, but it also endangers the public," Connolly said.

"What this legislation does is it adds another tool for us in improving public safety on P.E.I. — for police and for first responders moving forward."

Long-awaited law

This legislation is something that Andy Cook has long hoped to see implemented. He's currently an instructor at the Atlantic Police Academy, with a background in drug investigations, uniform policing, outlaw motorcycle gang investigations, intelligence, prevention and education.

The entrance to an apartment building in Maple Ridge, B.C. is fortified with barbed wire, metal gates, and a metal door with a deadbolt, as seen in this 2019 file photo. The P.E.I. government is asking Islanders for feedback on proposed legislation that would regulate buildings with excessive security measures like these. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Between 2016 and 2020, when Cook was the province's outlaw motorcycle gang coordinator with RCMP, he discussed the need for an act regulating fortified buildings with the government, he said.

Seeing similar laws in other provinces, Cook said, he welcomes P.E.I.'s decision to move forward with its own version.

"Certainly, this was something that could have been useful to us at the time, and I'm glad to see that it's made its way through and is going to be brought in," he told CBC News.

Fortified buildings 'tend to attract criminal activity'

The draft legislation considers several factors when determining whether a fortified building poses a threat to public safety.

Aside from emergency personnel's ability to access the building, officials will also assess whether the fortifications could prevent people inside from escaping in an emergency.

Cpl. Andy Cook says there have been more seizures of methamphetamine pills on P.E.I. so far this year to date than in all of 2015.

Andy Cook, an instructor at the Atlantic Police Academy, says he welcomes the proposed legislation, as it was something he had discussed with the government during his time as an the province’s outlaw motorcycle gang coordinator from 2016 to 2020. (CBC)

The law would also take into account the building's location, including its proximity to schools, playgrounds, and other areas where children may be present, as well as the intended use of the building, and any history of criminal activity at the location.

"But also, those types of buildings tend to attract criminal activity," Cook said.

He recalled back in 2017 when police executed a search warrant on a Hells Angels hangaround club in Charlottetown, where he noted some rudimentary fortifications inside the building. The clubhouse's entry door was reinforced, and there was no egress window in the basement, Cook said.

Under the proposed legislation, if authorities determine a building's security measures are excessive, they could order the property owner to remove certain features. Failure to comply could result in the building being shut down.

Cook believes the new law would complement existing regulations, such as the Unsightly Property Act and municipal Dangerous, Hazardous and Unsightly Premises Bylaw.

"There are a lot of things you can put together to get a good result to deal with problem properties," he said.

Islanders can provide feedback on the proposal by mailing or emailing it to the department by February 15th.