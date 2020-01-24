Excited Chicharito hoping to help Galaxy return to top of MLS

SHOWS: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 23, 2020)(REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. JAVIER HERNANDEZ HOLDING UP HIS NEW #14 LOS ANGELES GALAXY JERSEY AT INTRODUCTORY NEWS CONFERENCE

2. (SOUNDBITE)(English) JAVIER HERNANDEZ SAYING:

"The only thing I need to do is what Denny (Galaxy GM Dennis te Cloese) said, enjoy it, give them that confidence back and trying to score as many goals as I can, both, like I always said it, I prefer to score 20 goals, 15 goals, 10 goals, but doing very good performances and helping this club to get to a championship, because if not it's just very selfish coming here, getting my goals, getting my attention, and then I leave, and that's never gonna happen in my point of view, you know, because that man (his father) over there and that family teach me about this sport that is more than a sport. So yeah, I'm very emotional always and right now I am because, yeah, it's a very important move for the league, a very important move for MLS, and it's a very important move for my career so everything that I can say is positive, it's a win-win, and I'm very glad and very happy that this day came true already and since tomorrow I'll start training with the team and start building up everything so I can deliver the best performances."

3. HERNANDEZ HOLDING UP GALAXY JERSEY

STORY: Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez was introduced by Los Angeles Galaxy Thursday (January 23) after joining the squad earlier this week.

The 31-year-old Hernandez, who has netted 52 goals in 109 international appearances, will be counted on to fill the void left when Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club last November after two seasons.

Hernandez, a veteran of three World Cups, was signed as a "Designated Player" -- each MLS club is allowed three such contracts -- which means only a portion of his salary counts against the team's salary budget allowable under league rules.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday (January 21) that Hernandez's contract is for three years, including an option for a fourth, and that he will be paid an annual base salary of $6 million.

Hernandez began his professional career with Chivas Guadalajara in 2006 and then secured a transfer to the Premier League with Manchester United in 2010.

After scoring 59 goals with Manchester United across all competitions, Hernandez joined La Liga's Real Madrid on loan in 2014. The following season, he made a permanent transfer to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he enjoyed some of the most productive years of his career.

Hernandez ended his time in Europe with stints at West Ham United in England (2017-19) and Sevilla in Spain (2019).

The five-times MLS Cup champions will be hoping Hernandez can bring his scoring touch given Ibrahimovic signed with Serie A club AC Milan last month after scoring 53 goals in two seasons with the Galaxy.

The Galaxy open their 2020 MLS regular season at Houston on Feb. 29 with their first home game scheduled for March 7.

