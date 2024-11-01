Excited Dodgers Fans Fill LA Metro Station en Route to World Series Victory Parade

Crowds of Los Angeles Dodgers fans flooded through a metro station in the city on Friday, November 1, eager to attend their team’s World Series victory parade.

Footage posted to Facebook by Metro Los Angeles shows crowds chanting “let’s go, Dodgers” as they walk through a city metro station on Friday morning. “We’re seeing huge crowds on trains headed to the parade,” they wrote.

The parade was scheduled to begin in downtown Los Angeles at 11 am local time and last for about 45 minutes before ending with a “special ticketed event” at Dodger Stadium, local media reported. Credit: Metro Los Angeles via Storyful