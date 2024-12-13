Excited Golden Retriever enjoys thrilling paragliding adventure

The Daily Beast

President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his new and improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two new jets—slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027—to replace ageing planes used since the Bush administration. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the updated models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chie