Excited Philadelphia crowd cheers on as Democrats debut ticket

STORY: ::August 6, 2024

::Walz and Harris event goers remark

on the 'joyful' energy of the debut

::Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

"I loved the energy of everyone, coming together and being joyful, and just all being on the same page."

"I think, it is also that energy, you know, the crowd, the audience. I definitely think it was great. It was amazing."

"I felt so happy being around so many supportive people. Kamala 24!!"

In his remarks to a raucous crowd of more than 10,000 at Temple University, Walz described his upbringing in a small Nebraska town, his 24 years serving in the Army National Guard and his prior career as a high school social studies teacher and football coach.

Minnesota's Democratic governor since 2018, Walz, 60, has deep connections to rural American voters who in recent years have voted broadly for Trump - all of which are qualities that make Walz a good partner, said a source close to the selection process.

Walz has pushed a progressive agenda that includes free school meals, goals for tackling climate change, tax cuts for the middle class and expanded paid leave for workers.

Harris, 59, became the Democratic standard-bearer after President Joe Biden, 81, ended his reelection campaign under party pressure last month. She has since raised hundreds of millions of dollars and recast the race against Trump with a boost of energy from her party's base.