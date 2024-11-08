Excitement mounts for FC Cincinnati's playoff game against New York City FC
Last week, Sports Illustrated announced that world No. 1 Nelly Korda would be featured in its 2025 Swimsuit Issue. Korda, 26, has won six times across 14 starts so far this season, including the Chevron Championship in April, the LPGA’s first major of the…
Officials clearly missed a pair of penalties on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night as the Cincinnati Bengals attempted a two-point conversion for a lead in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow got hit in the face as he threw an incomplete pass to Tanner Hudson, and then…
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the 2024 NFL MVP favorite for a reason. On this mind-boggling play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Jackson dazzled the home crowd with his elite scrambling ability. On what looked like a clear passing…
Gretzky, a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, was among several big-name guests at Trump's party, including Elon Musk and Dana White
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bit more time to decide who will leave their NHL roster, while the Columbus Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken were topics of trade rumors.
Chiefs fans collectively held their breath on Monday night when Patrick Mahomes planted awkwardly and needed assistance off the field against the Buccaneers. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, the worst-case scenarios were flowing: Achilles, ACL, high ankle sprain.…
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer is considered day-to-day after suffering an "unfortunate accident" at home.
Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim is ready to take charge of Manchester United after being appointed the new manager following Erik ten Hag’s sacking.The 39-year-old is leaving Sporting Lisbon to star...
The Winnipeg Jets could make NHL history on Saturday afternoon.
The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on Wednesday night. On National TV, Wayne Gretzky shared an incredible story before the game.
The GM Meetings kicked off the hot stove season this week in San Antonio.
That sound you hear is the click-click-FWOOM of the hot stove turning on.
Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser exited the game midway through the first period.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says DJ Moore quit on his team in a play where he walked off the field.
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James will suit up in the G League for the South Bay Lakers, which was not unexpected. After sharing the court with his father LeBron on Opening Night and then later
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s harshest critic might be himself.
Since leaving her "most challenging" Olympics without a swimming medal three months ago, Penny Oleksiak has climbed 19,000 feet to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, done other charity work and attended her first Bills football game in Buffalo.The Toronto native, who visited CBC Sports headquarters on Thursday, said she's enjoying life while looking ahead four years to competing at a fourth Olympics and first in Los Angeles."I never thought I would have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. It was n
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled a goalie.
The Dodgers are moving Mookie Betts back to the infield, prompting speculation about the World Series champs' offseason plans.
The Cincinnati Bengals needed a second running back to take the place of the injured Zack Moss behind Chase Brown, so they traded for Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert. It was a smart move, and Herbert has shown some flashes of good stuff over the years with Chicago. And…