'Exciting!' 'Pheonomenal!' Detroiters want a WNBA team to return to the city

It feels like the WNBA is more popular than ever, but in metro Detroit, we're missing out on the action. The Detroit Shock, the city's three-time championship winning team, left the city for Tulsa after the 2009 season. Now, according to multiple reports, the Pistons have reportedly expressed interest in bringing the WNBA back to Detroit. 7 News Detroit Photojournalist Mike Glover caught up with Detroit basketball fans to see how they would feel about a possible return.