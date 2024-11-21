EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Jagger Celebrates Personal Connection With Yves Saint Laurent as Final Voice in YSL Beauty’s Libre Flowers and Flames Digital Project

YSL Beauty debuted Bianca Jagger as its fourth and final talent for its Libre Flowers & Flames fragrance “Burn to Bloom” series on Thursday for its women’s empowerment franchise featuring striking video and still shots.

Jagger succeeds Hailey Bieber, Precious Lee and Lizeth Selene, who appeared in the brand’s visuals for the creative digital project in recent months.

The series honors women who boldly live beyond societal norms and expectations, according to the brand — a reflection of the Libre voice as a pioneer for future generations of women.

In the final segment, Jagger, a human rights activist and fashion industry muse, reveals what “Libre” signifies to her through video and photos captured by Tyler Mitchell. “I was drawn to this project because of the name of the fragrance ‘Libre,’ which means freedom in French and Spanish, because defending freedom and human rights have been a focus of my life,” Jagger exclusively told WWD. “I am delighted to partner with YSL Beauty because I have a personal connection with Yves Saint Laurent, who was an inspiration in my life.”

Juliette Ferret, general manager, YSL Beauty U.S., shares that they are “thrilled and honored” to collaborate with Jagger on the Libre Flowers & Flames digital series. “Her unwavering pursuit of freedom for all perfectly reflects our Libre messaging ambitions, and her voice brings added depth and meaning to our project,” Ferret said in a statement.

The floral scent of Libre Flowers & Flames is a blend of coco-palm tree flower accord, lily flower, orange blossom and vanilla. It’s available in 10ml for $35, 30ml for $95 and 90ml for $165 on yslbeautyus.com and at department stores and specialty retailers.

Jagger, a Nicaraguan actress and model in the 1970s, revolutionized fashion with her bold choices, notably the iconic white Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo she wore at her wedding with Mick Jagger. Her influence bridged pop culture and high fashion, meshing with the era’s evolving gender norms and defining a timeless elegance. Over the years, her relationship with Yves Saint Laurent symbolized a blend of avant-garde bravura and classic glamour, establishing her as a perennial fashion icon.

