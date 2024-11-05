Exclusive: British Voters Trust Harris Over Trump To Carry Out Everyday Tasks

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. via Associated Press

British voters trust Kamala Harris more than Donald Trump to carry out a range of everyday tasks, according to a new poll.

The Savanta survey gives the vice president a clear lead over her Republican rival as Americans decide who should be their new president.

According to the poll, just one in seven UK adults (15%) would trust Trump to babysit small children, compared to 59% who would trust Harris.

When it comes to planning a wedding, 55% trust Harris, compared to 16% who would choose Trump.

Harris is also more trusted to give good advice (54% to 22%), change a tyre (40% to 26%), assemble flat pack furniture (45% to 20%) and repay borrowed money (52% to 22%).

British women in particular do not appear to trust Trump, with only 9% saying they would let him babysit small children and 11% trusting him to plan a wedding.

Emma Levin, associate director at Savanta, said: “Clearly the UK public don’t have any kind of impact on the US election taking place, and if they did, I imagine the metrics for how they would judge the candidates would be more serious than whether they can assemble furniture.

“That’s not to say there aren’t insights in these figures. It’s very clear that women don’t trust Trump anywhere near as much as men - a dynamic playing out across the pond right now.

“We can also see on a whole host of personal skills, Harris beats Trump. We will have to see whether the US public agrees.”

