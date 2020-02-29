Exclusive: The Cast of "I Am Not Okay With This" Open Up About that Explosive Season 1 Finale

From Seventeen

*Major spoilers for season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This below!*

Well, there was no way I Am Not Okay With This fans could've seen that coming. As Syd, Dina, and Stanley tried to have a good time at the school dance, things soon went crazy when Brad took the stage, highjacked the microphone from the homecoming king, and shared with everyone that he knew about Syd's kiss with Dina. After telling the entire school that he read her diary and almost revealing her powers to everyone, Brad's head completely bursts and he's left for dead in the middle of the dance floor.



"It was really funny the way that I found out. I was on the way to the pre-production in Pittsburg and I'm really excited flying over, and I happened to run into Kathleen Rose Perkins, who plays Sydney's mom," Richard Ellis who plays Brad revealed to Seventeen in an exclusive interview. "And I'm like, 'Oh, I think we're in the show together.' And the first thing she says to me is 'How do you feel about your head blowing up?' And I went, 'What?' And she was like, 'You didn't read it yet, did you?' And I'm like, 'No, I haven't gotten the scripts.'"

"So, I'm on the plane reading it and it's just so plainly written as 'Bradley Lewis' effing head explodes. And you just kind of stop on the page and go, 'Well, there goes that.' But it was shocking, but kind of funny in a way. It's like, if you're gonna go out, it's better to go out with a band, pun intended," he continued. "I did read the graphic novel and, obviously, that is not exactly what happened. [In the graphic novel, Sydney ends up blowing her own head up.] And obviously, you know, shows are going to take artistic liberties with things and you don't know how they're going to change."

So does he think Brad got what he deserved?

"He feels like he can do no wrong, he can do whatever he wants, and ultimately he ends up paying the price for that,” he said. “I would like to believe that he has good qualities. When we see it through the lens of Sydney though, and we really see what a monster he could be to someone that he doesn't view as an equal, that's really what paints him in this light of an absolute sociopath."

Brad’s co-star, Sophia Lillis, who plays Syd, was also surprised by the show’s ending, but said it ended up being perfect for what's to come.

"I just thought it was a really perfect ending. I knew someone's head blew up, but it was the matter of whom," Sophia told Seventeen. "It's kind of funny, because it's dark humor in a way. It's astonishing to kind of see this full 180. Everything starts to get better and that's when everything breaks. And I just love to see that. You totally forget the title of the show: I Am Not Okay With This. Something is going to happen and you can finally see towards the end her running at the very beginning, you see, 'Oh, that's not just something that she forgot long ago. That is now. This is how it happened.' And you can sort of see, 'Oh, this was the story all along that was being told.' I feel like that was the appropriate way to end season one."





Of course, one major character who will be affected by Brad's death is Dina, played by Sofia Bryant.

"Dina doesn't know anything [about Syd's powers]. I've actually thought about this, you know, what happens after this for Dina? She's going to need so much therapy! She walks up to it [his body] and then crouches down and stares at it. Like, what are you doing? I don't even know [what's next for her]. I don't know what I would do in that situation because that doesn't happen every day," Sofia said in an interview with Seventeen.

