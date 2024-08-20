EXCLUSIVE: Chloé’s Winter Campaign Exudes ‘Cinematic Intimacy’

EDS: THIS EXCLUSIVE IS EMBARGOED FOR TUESDAY, AUG. 20 AT 7 A.M. CET AND FINE FOR TUESDAY DIGITAL DAILY, THANK YOU!

THE FEMALE GAZE: Movie posters, or fashion advertising?

More from WWD

Chemena Kamali blurred the lines with her moody winter 2024 campaign for Chloé, which breaks Tuesday (EDS: Aug. 20) on the French maison’s digital channels.

“With these images I wanted to capture a cinematic intimacy,” Kamali said of the spots, which feature her debut runway collection.

Photographer David Sims focused his lens, sometimes softly, on models Kaia Gerber, Rianne Van Rompaey, Yar Aguer, Rosalieke Fuchs and Diane Chiu in the studio shoot.

Kaia Gerber in Chloé’s winter campaign.

All the key elements of Kamali’s runway debut are on display: the pert capes, lace blouses, cool jeans and flowing dresses in chiffon — ruffled here, and pleated there.

WWD opined that the German-born designer did a bang-up job with that show, “capturing the brand’s sunny nonchalance, natural femininity and youthful elan, while also injecting some of the playfulness Karl Lagerfeld plied during his two brand-defining tenures.”

The clean layouts and outsize text in the campaign are the handiwork of creative agency Petronio Associates, which goes way back with Chloé.

According to Kamali, the Chloé woman “is at the center; her aura, her direct gaze and personality draw you into an eternal Chloé moment.”

The campaign was styled by Elodie David Touboul, with casting by Ashley Brokaw, hair by Gary Gill, makeup by Karin Westerlund and set design by Giovanna Martial.

Kamali’s sophomore runway show is scheduled for Sept. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

Yar Aguer in the Chloé campaign for winter.

Best of WWD