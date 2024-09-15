Exclusive: Coronation Street stars break silence on Bethany's big story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and Rob Mallard have spoken about their big new storyline for the first time.

The pair's characters Bethany Platt and Daniel Osbourne will take centre stage in emotional scenes this month as the ITV soap airs a new issue-based plot.

Last month, it was revealed that Bethany will undergo cosmetic surgery abroad after becoming insecure over her appearance.

The procedure will go wrong, leading to a serious infection that leaves Bethany fighting for her life in hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy on the red carpet at the National Television Awards last week, Lucy and Rob both reflected on the upcoming plot.

Lucy told us: "Bethany goes and gets some cosmetic surgery, but it ends up going wrong and she's left very poorly. Daniel saves the day.

"Before this, Bethany was feeling insecure and that has definitely fed into why she's gone and done what she's done.

"I think her worries over Daniel and his ex-girlfriend Daisy have fed into her insecurities a little bit. It's always good to get the topical storylines."

Rob continued: "Afterwards, it's the fallout from Bethany's decision and how that impacts everyone, Bethany's self-image and whether she feels attractive.

"Bethany worries about whether Daniel finds her attractive or not. So it throws all of that into the relationship."

Discussing taking on such a serious storyline, Rob added: "They seem to be the storylines that catch fire the most. You don't always want to do issue-based drama, but it is the stuff that people seem to really enjoy watching."

Corrie fans will see the story begin this week when Bethany spots Daniel hugging Daisy outside the Rovers Return and starts to fear the worst.

Bethany later heads off to Turkey to write a paid advertorial about a cosmetic surgery clinic, opting to undergo a procedure herself while she's there.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

