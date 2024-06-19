Exclusive: Dali crew uncertain over future

Crew members onboard the Dali cargo ship are uncertain, stressed and anxious over the future, according to a nonprofit organization that serves the seafarers who work on cargo ships at the Port of Baltimore. For 12 weeks, Maryland watched the Dali's every move and saw the exterior damage to the ship, but little has been heard from anyone who has been inside the ship. In an exclusive interview Wednesday with 11 News, the Rev. Joshua Messick, the executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center, said he has been on board the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, causing its collapse.