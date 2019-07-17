Exclusive: ‘Glow’ Star Britney Young Reveals Just How Much Wrestling Training the Cast Undergoes & Whoa

It’s no secret that the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (aka the Glow cast) know a thing or two about wrestling. And by now you’ve probably heard that everyone from Alison Brie (Ruth) to Britney Young (Carmen) do their own stunts. But when we sat down with Young to talk about Glow season three, we were seriously shocked at the amount of training behind their on-screen moves.

The 30-year-old actress broke down her Glow season three training regimen for PureWow exclusively, saying, “We start training a month before we start shooting and train for about like two to three hours each day.” Two to three hours of intensive exercise per day? Yikes.

But that was just the beginning. The training ramped up even more once Glow began filming, Young explained.

“Depending on your wrestling schedule throughout the season, you will train and shoot simultaneously. In season two especially, I wrestled every episode. So, some days I would start out filming on set and then ended up at night in the gym training or vice versa. A lot of us girls go through that.”

Young pointed out that not every character wrestles the same amount. “There are some girls who maybe only train about two or three times throughout the season. It really does depend on like what wrestling elements come up for your character.”

Despite the hard work, Young says she wouldn’t change a thing. “It's a lot of fun. It's [also] really nice that we get that month prior, not only to just get back into the training regimen, but also just to get back with each other and strengthen our relationships.”

Young credits Glow stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins and wrestling coordinator Chavo Guerrero Jr., as well as her own experience cheerleading in high school, for her wrestling finesse.

Like her character, Carmen, she’s basically a natural.

Glow returns to Netflix on Friday, August 9.

RELATED: Alison Brie Reveals How ‘GLOW’ Changed the Way She Thinks About Her Body