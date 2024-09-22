Exclusive-Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation, sources say

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to roll out a new set of economic policies this week that aim to help Americans build wealth and set economic incentives for businesses to aid that goal, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The new policies, which have not been previously reported and could be announced in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, come as undecided voters continue to ask for more information about how Harris would help them economically if she were elected president in November, including those in critical swing states, the sources said.

The rollout would follow heated debate in Democratic circles over whether releasing more economic policies so close to election day is a smart strategy.

"It's not just about affordability, it's also about showing (voters) they have a path to building wealth," said one of the sources with direct knowledge of Harris's economic plans, adding she wanted to show Americans how they can "get a foot in the door."

None of the sources would provide specific details on the expected new policies, and the Harris campaign would not comment on any new proposals. However, Harris' 2020 presidential run and President Joe Biden's administration included plans with similar goals.

In her 2020 campaign, Harris proposed significant pay hikes for the millions of public school teachers, forcing companies to disclose their pay gap between men and women and penalizing those who are not narrowing it. The Biden and Harris administration have pushed to eliminate bias in home appraisals and use the over $700 billion federal contracting budget to buoy minority businesses.

Harris has released a basket of economic policies focused on the high cost of housing, taxes, small business expenses, childcare and goods. Her plans often build on Biden's policies, like increasing the child tax credit and lifting the corporate tax rate to 28%.

Campaign spokesman James Singer told Reuters that Harris "will continue to present her opportunity economy agenda to lower costs, make housing more affordable, and spur economic growth across America."

Releasing new economic policy with less than 50 days left in a tight presidential election race could mean the new measures never reach crucial voters, some advisers acknowledge.

"Typically you'd see a campaign wrap up persuading voters by September and move to mobilizing people but this is not a typical campaign," said a source with knowledge of the new plans, referring to Harris' jump to the top of the ticket in late July. "We have to continue persuading and mobilizing folks at the same time until the very end."

Republican Donald Trump's economic proposals aimed at working-class Americans include eliminating taxes on tips and Social Security benefits, opening up federal lands to housing construction and deporting millions of immigrants to the country who Republicans say are driving up costs.

The former president has also proposed new across-the-board tariffs on goods not made in the U.S. that could raise costs for American consumers and inflation, but that is backed by a slim majority of voters.

Trump has tried to pin on Democrats inflation that popped globally as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns eased and has made the still-high cost of groceries, particularly bacon, a rally speech staple. From 2019 to 2023, the food Consumer Price Index rose by 25%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

HARRIS GAINS ON ECONOMY

Republicans have traditionally polled better on the economy than Democrats, and Trump beat Biden and then Harris on the topic earlier this year.

Some polls, however, are shifting in her direction.

A Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll this month showed 44% of registered voters trusted Harris' economic stewardship compared with 42% who backed Trump, and Reuters/IPSOS polling in August showed her narrowing the gap on the economy.

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point last week, reflecting the belief that inflation risks have fallen, could lower some costs for consumers.

Some Harris supporters have urged the campaign to double down on the economic message that is already out there instead of rolling out new ideas.

"My recommendation is to do more show-and-tells. Rather than address this with endless white papers, go to grocery stores and apartment buildings and more," said Donna Brazile, a longtime Democratic strategist.

"Inflation may have gone down, but the cost of living hasn't changed. Some of this is post pandemic and that still must be addressed," she said.

Others believe more economic policy is not a priority. Adam Newar, a money manager and Harris donor said "it's a character election" and not a policy election.

"I'm not sure what more policy information actually brings to the table. She really has to continue articulating a vision, communicate that vision to people who really feel like they've been left behind," Newar said.

Many of Harris' proposals would require congressional approval, and would be unlikely to pass unless Democrats win both the House and Senate.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose. Additional reporting by Jeff Mason. Editing by Heather Timmons and Marguerita Choy)