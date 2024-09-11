Exclusive: Hollyoaks star confirms exit after dramatic stunt week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow for today's (September 11) episode on both streaming and E4 at 7pm, and for next week's episodes. Major spoilers.

Hollyoaks actor Gregory Finnegan has confirmed his departure from the Channel 4 soap following the climax of the dramatic stunt week.



In the latest episode before the one-year time jump next week, multiple characters met their end, including Suzanne Ashworth and Dave Williams. At the end of the episode, the car that Gregory's character James Nightingale and husband Ste Hay were in exploded due to a bomb.

On screen, it was left up in the air, but in Gregory's new book out tomorrow (September 12), The World According to Grog, he revealed that he was told in March that he would be one of the cast members affected by the large cuts affecting Hollyoaks.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy (which will be released in full on Monday, September 16), the actor said: "Really sad is the overriding emotion. In the book, I talk about it being like a grief process, although I've gotten over it now. It was a shock to begin with. Then I was upset, angry and sad.

"But now I feel that I gave so much to the show – and James did as well. Now I feel proud of the journey I went on and the work that I did. It's going to be sad to leave James in the past, but I didn't have any choice!"

We do know that Ste is one of the confirmed characters to be sticking around, which raises the question of how James' death will affect him as a character going forward.

For some hints as to what we can expect next week, you can read a collection of spoilers right here.

Hollyoaks airs on Mondays-Wednesdays with its Channel 4 streaming premiere at 7am, then an E4 broadcast the same night at 7pm. Full episodes are also released on YouTube a week after their Channel 4 release.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

