Exclusive: Inside the makeshift hospitals treating Myanmar’s rebel army

Min Mahra wounded his left eye with shrapnel from a bomb blast while fighting the junta in 2024 - Jittrapon Kaicome

Perhaps it was a piece of shrapnel or maybe even a speck of explosive powder. Min Mahar isn’t exactly sure what cost him his left eye – his memories of the gruelling gunfight are hazy.

The rebel fighter was one of three men posted to a lookout at the foot of a mountain deep inside Myanmar when he spotted a unit of some 30 junta soldiers. Despite being outnumbered, the trio grabbed their AK47 and M16 assault rifles and opened fire.

“I only can remember that I wanted to kill as much as I can, so we can win the revolution,” says the 37-year-old, whose teeth are tinged a magenta pink from chewing betel nuts, a popular and addictive stimulant. “I hadn’t noticed that anything had gone into my eye.”

But in the aftermath of the two-hour clash, Mr Mahar’s vision clouded as an infection spread. Eventually, medics had no choice; his left eye was removed and replaced with a glass replica.

A year later, Mr Mahar’s face is once again wrapped in a cotton wool bandage. He’s just travelled for a day along winding dirt roads and through numerous checkpoints to reach a hospital wedged between the Dawna mountain range and the Moei river, which marks the porous border with neighbouring Thailand.

Min travelled for a day to receive hospital treatment - Jittrapon Kaicome

A nurse checks Min’s wounded eye - Jittrapon Kaicome

“I mostly live in the jungle, I only took leave to see the doctor,” Mr Mahar says, perched in its sparse waiting room. “The fake eye is not doing well, it needs to be cleaned. I came here after others said this was a good hospital.”

In conflict-ridden Myanmar, these are not always easy to find.

According to a recent UN situation report, the “health system is in collapse” in the southeast Asian country, driven to the brink by four brutal years of civil war following a military coup in February 2021.

But this hillside hospital in eastern Karen state is one of a patchwork of facilities in opposition-held territory where unlikely rebels are battling to offer free, quality healthcare despite daunting conditions – from indiscriminate air and drone strikes to chronic shortages of key medicines, spiralling disease outbreaks and now the freeze on aid from the US.

“What we are doing here is important, but circumstances are not always easy,” says Dr T, the hospital administrator, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. The Telegraph was asked not to pinpoint the exact location of the hospital to avoid turning it into a target.

“We have limited funds. Logistically, it is hard to get equipment and medicines that we need, and the disease burden is high,” Dr T adds, as he shows The Telegraph through the single-storey hospital buildings, including a busy outdoor waiting space and a rehabilitation unit. A colleague makes sure to point out the bomb shelter – a trench covered by wooden planks, sandbags and a layer of soil.

Hospital administrator Dr T - Jittrapon Kaicome

Mothers wait with their sick and injured children for medical attention - Jittrapon Kaicome

Like many healthcare workers, Dr T never saw himself as a revolutionary. Four years ago, he was an assistant surgeon at a city hospital who had just survived an intense year responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and was busy planning a brighter future with his wife.

Then the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, plunging Myanmar, the former British colony which was known as Burma until 1989, into turmoil.

The coup initially triggered sweeping peaceful protests and civil servants – including tens of thousands of doctors and nurses – refused to work for the junta, joining a mass strike dubbed the civil disobedience movement (CDM). But a violent crackdown ensued as the military regime, or State Administration Council (SAC), sought to cement their hold on power and silence dissenters.

Suddenly, healthcare workers who publicly opposed the coup had targets on their backs. Since 2021 at least 850 have been arrested, according to monitoring by Insecurity Insight. Others fled the country, and many more sought refuge in regions controlled by Myanmar’s motley network of newly-formed Peoples Defence Forces and decades-old ethnic armed organisations.

“I thought it was the worst thing that could happen to the country, the military takeover, so I joined the CDM,” says Dr T. “As a doctor, I thought I had a responsibility to take care of people’s health, but not under the military government.”

A road traffic accident survivor recovers from major surgery - Jittrapon Kaicome

Relatives help to care for their loved ones at the hospital - Jittrapon Kaicome

When a warrant was issued for his arrest he fled east, into territory controlled by the Karen National Union, which has long opposed the military. Convinced the junta could not persist against the avalanche of opposition, he believed it would be a short-term move.

“When I left home, I thought I’d be gone for two or three months. But I’m still here,” he says. “It’s been more than three and a half years since I’ve seen my family.”

Most of the 11 doctors, 14 nurses and 16 medics working here have similar stories, and their changed circumstances have had major implications for Myanmar’s health infrastructure.

Under strain even before Covid and the coup, the fragile system ruptured when the military seized power, as SAC hospitals were hit by staffing shortages. Yet some facilities in ethnic minority states – which have long run their own parallel health systems, but were largely neglected by a central government dominated by the Bamar ethnic majority – were bolstered by the arrival of a new wave of doctors and nurses.

“A lot of Bamar doctors and nurses left the system, that was part of the protest,” says David Eubank, the leader of a humanitarian relief organisation called the Free Burma Rangers.

“I think everyone thought this protest would do the trick – it did not, it turned into war, and all of a sudden those doctors can’t go back. So one positive thing is the relationship has improved between the Bamars and the ethnics, who don’t have the same quantity of medical professionals.”

A surgeon cleans the wounded foot of a diabetes patient - Jittrapon Kaicome

Still, these unassuming revolutionaries have faced significant challenges and demoralising threats as they battle to stem gaping holes in access to healthcare, for civilians and soldiers alike, in territory held by opposition groups – now around 60 per cent of land.

“From what I’ve seen, the healthcare system is completely broken in Burma,” says Mr Eubank. “These Bamar doctors and nurses are out in the jungle, and they’re there with a lot of skill – but not much equipment, supplies or funding… And most clinics have been bombed by the regime in the areas the resistance controls. In states like Karenni, all the hospitals are now in hiding.”

According to Insecurity Insight, there have been more than 1,500 attacks on healthcare since 2021, killing at least 135 doctors and nurses. In late January, for instance, three patients were killed and at least 22 people injured when the SAC dropped two 250-pound bombs on a hospital and maternity ward in northern Myanmar, according to the Shan Human Rights Foundation.

“Healthcare workers constantly have to suspend their work because they hear a jet fighter, so go to the bomb shelters,” says Dr A, a CDM medic based in Saigang, a central Bamar majority state that’s been badly hit. “It’s kind of crazy, that it’s so risky to treat patients and save lives. And it means many people avoid going to a clinic unless they are in a very bad condition.”

Last October, the hillside hospital in eastern Karen state also had a close call, when a series of suicide drones attacked a nearby military base. Terrified patients and staff fled towards the river, or into the rudimentary bomb shelters dotted across the site.

“We were lucky, two people were injured but not seriously,” says Saw Diamond Khin, the executive officer of Karen Health and Welfare Department, which was formed in 1956. “Nowhere is a totally safe place, because the SAC uses very high tech systems.”

This four-year-old had to be hospitalised for a week with a severely burnt leg - Jittrapon Kaicome

But aerial attacks are far from the only challenge. The conflict has also destroyed Myanmar’s economy, while the UN estimates that at least 3.5 million people have been displaced and 19.9 million are now reliant on humanitarian aid – a third of the population. According to ACLED, which collects data in conflicts, more than 77,000 soldiers and civilians have died since 2021.

These are not the ingredients for a healthy population. Data is patchy at best, but available surveillance and anecdotal reports paint a worrying picture, says Mr Khin.

Malaria and tuberculosis are making a comeback, child pneumonia and malnutrition are widespread, more women are dying in childbirth and more people were killed or injured by landmines than in any other country last year. People are also struggling to access basic medicines for conditions including HIV, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“We’ve also recently had two cholera cases,” says Mr Khin, noting that a border town recently saw an outbreak of roughly 300 cases. “It’s a dangerous infectious disease. If there was a severe outbreak here, it would be worse for us than Covid-19.”

But he adds that procurement is currently the biggest difficulty. The SAC controls imports of medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals, and doctors say the military regime refuses to supply hospitals in rebel-held territory.

“It is especially hard to get next generation antibiotics and controlled drugs like morphine and ketamine, which we need for surgeries,” says Mr Khin. “Of course, this has a big impact.”

The Klo Yaw Lay Mountain in Karen State, where the Moei River divides the border between Thailand and Myanmar - Jittrapon Kaicome

Three hours and six checkpoints west, across the vast Dawna mountain range and its winding dirt roads, staff at a small emergency referral centre face similar problems.

Although close to enemy lines there is limited fighting in the area, allowing doctors to build capacity in the three room facility, which only opened in May 2023. Yet shortages of electricity, oxygen cylinders and critical drugs hamper daily work.

“In some rural areas there is better healthcare [than before the coup], as there are more doctors now,” says Dr L, one of three CDM doctors stationed here. “But we’ve run out of iron supplements and antibiotics, and currently have a shortage of TB drugs. We do have vaccines… but we’ve been seeing a lot of pneumonia and malnutrition in children under five.”

In the in-patient ward next door, Mukwar Htoo is sat cross-legged on a metal bed, cradling her four month old baby. She gave birth at home, but grew so concerned about her little girl’s wracking cough that her family scraped together the money to travel here, a two hour trip by motorbike.

“It was difficult to get here, but it’s the nearest facility,” says Ms Htoo. “[My daughter] Hta has been diagnosed with pneumonia, she was hospitalised two days ago. I’m very worried about her.”

Mukwar Htoo with her four-month-old baby, who is suffering from pneumonia - Jittrapon Kaicome

The nurses say Hta, one of four children they’ve treated for pneumonia this week, will likely make a full recovery. But the chest infection isn’t Ms Htoo’s only fear.

“It’s difficult to generate money and find food, while living costs are more expensive because the commodity price is increasing,” the mother of three says. “So life is becoming worse. I am not sure what the future will be like for my children.”

There is little end in sight for the war, which has intensified since a surprise rebel offensive was launched in late 2023. But there are mounting fears that the situation may also deteriorate for civilians for another reason: the US aid freeze.

President Donald Trump’s 90-day funding pause, during which time all US overseas aid projects and priorities are being reviewed, has triggered chaos and confusion across the globe. In Myanmar, if programmes are not resumed, it could prove a near-fatal blow for a fragile health system already struggling to offer services against the odds.

“Right now there is a big question for us, about how to fund services without US support,” says Dr A. “It is terrible and horrible for our country, and comes at such a difficult time. I did not think the situation could get worse.”

His team in Sagaing are not the only ones affected; across non-SAC territory, resistance groups providing healthcare say they could be hit by gaping budget holes.

And just across the border in Thailand, services for people who fled the war have already been cut – last week, healthcare provided by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in refugee camps was suspended. On Friday, the family of a 71-year-old Burmese refugee with lung problems said she had died four days after she was discharged from an IRC hospital on the border that had to close.

Dr A, a CDM medic based in Saigang - Jittrapon Kaicome

This is all happening at the same time as the cancellation of funded scholarships and a “devastating” block on other resettlement pathways for Myanmar refugees hoping to move to the US.

“It’s difficult to get exact figures, but [America spends] somewhere around US$200 million a year” on aid in Myanmar, says Tom Kean, a senior consultant on Myanmar for International Crisis Group, a thinktank. “This makes the US the biggest donor to Myanmar, particularly when it comes to emergency humanitarian assistance… It is difficult to see how this gap could be filled.”

Last week, the UK announced a further £22.45 million to support essential medical care in Myanmar – with a focus on tackling infectious diseases like malaria and TB, maternal care, child nutrition and vaccinations – taking Britain’s contribution to £66.45 million of humanitarian aid this financial year. But this will barely scratch the surface.

“It’s important also to remember that the amount of humanitarian support that the people of Myanmar receive is low relative to how desperately bad the situation is – only a small proportion [of people] were receiving any even before this announcement,” says Mr Kean.

“That is in part due to the regime’s restrictions on aid delivery, but also because there simply isn’t enough assistance being committed to Myanmar.”

A man embraces his wife, who was admitted to hospital with suspected tuberculosis - Jittrapon Kaicome

Back at the hillside hospital, Mr Mahar’s face is under the spotlight as Dr T’s colleagues inspect and clean the infected eye socket. The fighter isn’t bitter about the injury – “as a soldier, I had to accept this could happen,” he says.

“All I want to do is fight back – it will be worth the pain when we win, and can live freely in our country,” Mr Mahar says. “I fight because I believe the situation will be better in the future.”

For Dr T, the fight looks a little different. But, in his battle to keep the hospital functioning, he is no less determined.

“I want to go back home after the revolution, that’s my dream,” he says, walking between hospital buildings. “But I’m proud of the CDM doctors and what we’ve built ... It makes me more optimistic for positive change for Myanmar.”

