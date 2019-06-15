Exclusive: Lee Mack reveals his plans for Not Going Out after series renewal

From Digital Spy

Not Going Out creator and star Lee Mack has been talking about where he'd like the next series to go.

Earlier this month, the long-running BBC sitcom was recommissioned for three more series, which means Lee and the gang will be around for at least the next few years. Amazing, right?

Photo credit: Tristan Fewings - Getty Images More

Speaking exclusively with Digital Spy ahead of his appearance in tomorrow's (June 16) annual Soccer Aid charity football match, Lee was asked where he sees the show heading next.

"Somewhere hotter," he joked, "I really don't know yet. We're going to take a little bit of a break from it. I started it in my 30s and I'll be in my mid-fifties.

"The first series was filmed in 2006 and at the moment the last series will be going out in 2021 or 2022. We're getting to the age now where we could turn it in to Last of the Summer Wine, but I don't drink now so it will be Last of the Summer Vimto," he added.

Photo credit: BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds More

Related: Lee Mack recovers hilariously when Not Going Out Live has flub within first two minutes

The comedy might come naturally to Lee, but how does he feel ahead of tomorrow's big game at Stamford Bridge?

"I’m absolutely primed," he assured us, "it's like that feeling just before the greyhounds go out in greyhound racing.

"It's like the traps have come up, the greyhounds have gone out and just a Staffordshire Bull Terrier has run out really slowly while rubbing his bum on the carpet."



He's certainly got a way with words.

Soccer Aid for Unicef is on Sunday, June 16 at London's Stamford Bridge Stadium, and broadcast exclusively live on ITV and STV from 6:30. To donate to Unicef, visit www.socceraid.org.uk.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)