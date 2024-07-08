EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Pusha T as Brand Ambassador

GRINDIN’: Underscoring Pharrell Williams’ skill at creating bridges between fashion and pop culture, Louis Vuitton has named Pusha T its latest brand ambassador.

The “Nosetalgia” rapper has been inextricably linked to Williams since making his debut with Clipse in the late 1990s under the auspices of The Neptunes producer. Both men grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., and are frequent collaborators, with Williams producing several tracks on Pusha T’s last album, “It’s Almost Dry.”

Since being appointed creative director of menswear at Vuitton last year, Williams has brought his starry entourage to the French fashion house. Beyoncé and Rihanna attended his debut show, which ended with a set by Jay-Z. Rihanna appeared in his first ad campaign, and he invited Tyler, the Creator to design a capsule collection.

Given his longstanding relationship with Pusha T, born Terrence LeVarr Thornton, and his older brother and Clipse bandmate Gene, known professionally as No Malice, Williams cast the duo in his first show last June on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris.

Pusha T subsequently appeared on the runway in Vuitton’s western-themed fall 2024 show in January, and he and No Malice were front row guests at the spring 2025 show held at UNESCO headquarters last month.

“Their shared history promises dynamic future avenues of expression and further affirms the maison’s ambassadorial circle to be those forging today’s contemporary landscape across industries and fields,” Vuitton said in a statement.

The brand praised Pusha T for “his razor-sharp lyrical storytelling” and influence on the music scene at large. Known for his aggressive delivery and lyrics focused on drug dealing, Pusha T has recorded with everyone from Ye to Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Tyga and Future.

“His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” Vuitton said.

“Pusha T’s role as house ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead,” it added.

Pusha T has collaborated with brands such as Adidas, BAPE and Marcelo Burlon. Last year he attended the Met Gala as a guest of Thom Browne.

At Vuitton, he joins a roster that includes K-pop sensations such as J-Hope from BTS, Felix of Stray Kids and Got7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang, as well as athletes Victor Wembanyama and Carlos Alcaraz, among others.

