Exclusive: Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou responds to Terese's devastating discovery

Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou has spoken to Digital Spy about the aftermath of Terese Willis' major cliffhanger.

The long-running soap aired a big episode on Monday (March 11) as Terese discovered that her husband Toadie Rebecchi had cheated on her with his ex-wife Melanie Pearson.

Toadie gave into temptation with Melanie last week, seeking her out for comfort when he felt that Terese had rejected him in favour of spending time with her ex-husband Paul Robinson.

The lawyer's upsetting betrayal didn't stay under wraps for long. When Melanie confided in Holly Hoyland during the Longest Lie-In competition at Lassiters, Terese overheard the conversation via the walkie-talkies the staff were using to communicate with each other.

Speaking to Digital Spy about whether Terese can forgive Toadie, Rebekah replied: "I'm not sure. To be quite honest, this was Terese's biggest fear. She allowed Melanie to come back on the street and it was her idea that she stay at the Kennedys'.

"It's almost like Terese manifested it – she had all these fears because of what happened all those years ago with Brad and Lauren. She is a good person and she wanted Melanie to be taken care of, so she suggested that she stayed at the Kennedys'.

"But then there was that absolute fear that there was going to be a repeat of history, like there was with Brad and Lauren. Unfortunately, it's happened again.

"Terese is just absolutely devastated because her relationship with Toadie was very secure. It is completely unlike her relationship with Paul. Everything that was there as a safety net – being with the safe guy, the good guy – has gone a bit skewy. We'll see what happens."

Rebekah acknowledged that Terese and Toadie's relationship hasn't been popular with many fans since they were seen tying the knot in Neighbours' big comeback episode last September.

She laughed: "They are not liking it, they have not accepted it. I mean, there's a few that are liking it but there are a lot of people saying the chemistry isn't there, whereas Ryan [Moloney, who plays Toadie] and I are having a grand old time!

"I think at the end of the day, the end game is #Praise [Paul and Terese]. There's a lot going on at the moment. I think once things settle down and we work out whether Terese forgives Toadie, and whether Chelsea stays on the scene or not, it will be clearer.

"It goes into consideration that there are children involved as well and Paul is grieving. Who knows what will happen once the dust does settle a bit?"

Rebekah also explained why Terese has dedicated so much time to supporting Paul since the tragic death of his son David Tanaka last month.

She said: "I think Terese wanted to break the news to Paul when she found out. When people were saying, 'we don't know where Paul is, where is he?', Terese got quite emotional about it and needed to be the one to find him. She needed to be the one to break the news to him.

"I think that was really important for her, and also to be there for him because of her history of losing her own son. I think everything else had to be swiped to the side to be there for Paul. There was nothing stopping her going to find Paul."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

