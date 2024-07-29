Exclusive: OSHA review finds ‘appalling disregard’ for safety by Boise hangar contractor

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

After six months of investigating the deadly Boise Airport hangar collapse, a U.S. Department of Labor report called out the building contractor for engaging in an “appalling disregard of safety standards” at the site.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors found that Big D Builders, the Meridian contractor, “ignored standard safety procedures and visible warning signs during construction,” the Department of Labor, which oversees OSHA, said in a news release to the Idaho Statesman.

“The tragic loss and pain suffered by so many is compounded by the fact that Big D Builders could have prevented all of this from happening,” David Kearns, Boise’s OSHA area director, said in the release. “We cannot put a value on the loss of life, but we will use all our resources to hold employers accountable when they willfully ignore safety regulations and expose workers to serious and fatal injuries.”

The hangar collapsed Jan. 31 while crews were building a 43-foot tall, 39,000-square-foot engineered steel hangar for the Jackson Jet Center. Three people were killed: Big D Builders co-founder Craig Durrant and two construction workers, Mario Sontay Tzi and Mariano “Alex” Coc Och. The Boise Police Department said another nine people were injured, while the OSHA report indicated that “at least eight” were.

OSHA recommended that Big D be fined nearly $200,000 for four violations — one willful and three serious — of federal safety regulations. The regulatory agency also proposed that Inland Crane, the Boise contractor used by Big D, be fined more than $10,000 for “failures to ensure stability during the hangar erection process.”

Big D Builders began the hangar at 4049 W. Wright St. without “sufficient bracing or tensioned guide wires” and “ignored numerous indications that the structure was unstable as workers continued to add 150-foot-long bays” during construction, OSHA said. The ignored warning signs included “visibly curved, bent and wavy structural I-beams, unbalanced columns and several snapped wire rope cables.”

“OSHA found the bays were visibly not straight and that the contractor left many critical connecting bolts loose and, rather than installing additional bracing or temporary guy lines per steel erection industry standards, used straps to straighten the additional spans,” the release said.

Additional findings in the federal workplace safety investigation indicated that Big D Builders risked cranes and other construction equipment overturning when it had employees operate them in mud and standing water. Big D also failed to properly train its employees in the construction of steel spans, according to the report.

“Big D Builders’ blatant disregard for federal safety regulations cost three workers their lives and caused at least eight others to suffer painful injuries,” Kearns said in the release. “The company’s irresponsible construction methods left the aircraft hangar’s structure extremely vulnerable.”

Big D Builders and Inland Crane have 15 days to either comply, request an informal conference with Kearns or contest the citations to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Victims’ families say contractors altered documents

In a July lawsuit, the law firm representing the families of two workers killed in the collapse blamed Big D Builders, Steel Building Systems, Inland Crane and Speck Steel for their loved one’s deaths, the Statesman previously reported.

Enrique Serna, the families’ lawyer, accused the companies of modifying building blueprints — and failing to get the city’s approval for the changes — manufacturing their own “rushed” materials for the structure’s bracing, and allowing work at the site to continue on Jan. 31 despite workers’ reports of “bowing beams” and “snapping cables” the day before.

Serna did not mention the city of Boise or its contracted engineering firm, AHJ Engineers, in the suit, though both were named in a tort claim filed against the city in May. After reviewing public records requested from the city, the law firm said it decided no suit against those entities was warranted.

Big D Builders demolished and deconstructed the collapsed steel-and-concrete structure in June.

“(The) building (is) to be rebuilt using (the) existing building permit, with modifications to be made to structural drawings,” according a city permit filed by Big D Builders.