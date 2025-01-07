Exclusive-Qatar plans to help boost Syrian government salaries, sources say

Timour Azhari and Andrew Mills
·3 min read

By Timour Azhari and Andrew Mills

DAMASCUS/DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar is planning to help finance a massive boost in public sector wages promised by Syria's new government, a U.S. official and a senior diplomat said, vital assistance to the new Islamist rulers in Damascus a month after they toppled Bashar al-Assad.

The support for the new Syrian administration has been made possible by a U.S. sanctions exemption issued by Washington on Monday, allowing for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months.

An Arab official said talks on Qatar funding Syrian government salaries were under way and nothing had been finalised, adding that other countries including Saudi Arabia may join in the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Saudi official told Reuters on Tuesday that the kingdom was committed to working with regional and international partners to help support Syria and that its current support is "focused on humanitarian aid including food, shelter, and medical supplies."

Qatar, a longtime backer of the Syrian armed uprising against Assad, had been lobbying Washington heavily to issue the sanctions exemption so it could provide funding in an official manner, the U.S. official and the diplomat said.

Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took power from Assad on Dec. 8 in a lightning offensive and have since installed an interim government that has promised a 400% salary increase for public sector workers.

The total monthly price tag for salaries including the increase is around $120 million, with more than 1.25 million workers on the public-sector payroll, the new finance minister has said.

A Syrian finance ministry source said they had no confirmation on foreign funding of salaries but there had been general pledges of support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Qatari foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HTS was designated a terrorist entity by Washington several years ago but has long-since broken ties with Islamist militant group Al Qaeda and has in recent years signalled a more moderate approach.

The rebels-turned-rulers have promised to embark on an inclusive political process in Syria bringing together all its ethnic and religious components and have made efforts to reach out to other Gulf Arab states wary of their history.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visited Riyadh on his first official trip abroad last week, and has since made stops in the UAE, Qatar and Jordan.

Arab States, European powers and the U.S. have engaged with the new Syrian rulers as part of an effort to give them a chance to stabilize the country and embark on an inclusive political process, diplomats said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar, a tiny but wealthy Gulf state that plays an outsized role in international diplomacy, has moved swiftly over the last month to establish links with the new Syrian government, sending senior officials to Damascus and re-opening its embassy. On Tuesday, Qatar Airways resumed regular flights between Doha and Damascus.

Doha severed official relations with the Assad government in 2011 and it rejected efforts by several Arab countries to mend relations with Damascus in recent years.

The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to questions on whether the U.S. had been informed of the talks about Qatari support and if such an arrangement would meet the requirements of the six-month U.S. sanctions exemption announced on Monday.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari in Damascus and Andrew Mills in Doha; additional reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Pesha Magid in Riyadh, Editing by William Maclean)

Latest Stories

  • Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country

    Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “If Trump — I’m…

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • ‘Tell Him to Get Lost’: Musk’s Dad Urges Public to Ignore His Son

    Elon Musk’s dad has some advice for Brits who are taking issue with the world’s richest man trying to insert himself into their politics through social media fiat. “Just don’t listen to him, that’s all,” Errol Musk said in an interview with LBC radio Monday. “I’d say don’t worry about it. Tell him to get lost.” After realizing he could become a White House adviser by donating $250 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, camping out near the transition team headquarters and ranting no

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Trump Privately Complains About Clingy Elon Musk: NYT Reporter

    Publicly, Donald Trump is thrilled to have his mega-donor and “First Buddy” Elon Musk camping out just a few hundred feet from his house. Privately, he seems to be tiring of Musk dropping in whenever he feels like it. “Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot,” New York Times journalist and “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman told tech reporter Kara Swisher during the latest episode of Swisher’s podcast, On.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • Top Ally Twists Himself Into a Knot Backing Trump’s NOLA Attack Theory

    A top official with Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign bent over backwards on Fox News trying to justify the President-elect’s public statements on a fatal terror attack that took place on New Year’s Day. Network host Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski, who acted as senior adviser to the president-elect’s recent campaign, how exactly the deadly attack carried out by a U.S. citizen had anything to do with the issue of supposedly “open borders”—which Trump repeatedly implied were the cause of the atta

  • Casualty Rates For Putin's Troops Reach Staggering New High, UK Says

    And intelligence officers expect this high level of loss to continue.