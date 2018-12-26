Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on themed All Stars series

With RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars now in its fourth series, fans of the Netflix show have been discussing whether the show may continue with themed series in the future.
A 'Ru-Demption' season, featuring all the first eliminated queens from the last 10 series, is a popular discussion point for fans who’d like to see the full range of talents that the queens didn’t get the opportunity to show.
Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, judge Michelle Visage admitted that it is something that has previously been discussed.
"Before there was a Reddit, we talked about that," she said. "There’s nothing that hasn’t been talked about.
"There’s big girls, villains verses Miss Congenialities. There are so many ways to theme it, but I don’t think we need to theme it yet. It just doesn’t need to be themed.
"I’m not saying it won’t happen, this is just my opinion, not RuPaul’s or World Of Wonders. I feel like we aren’t there yet but it could happen. I’d love to see villains verses congenialities. It would be really fun."
Michelle also discussed whether an All Winners season would happen, after season four winner Sharon Needles said she would be willing to take part.
"I can’t predict the future but I can’t see how that would happen," the 50-year-old said. "That’s a lot of ego in one room and more importantly it’s a scheduling thing. I don’t see it happening.
"I think there’s a few of them that wouldn’t want to do it again, because what you sacrifice as a winner to go back and do it again is not winning. Like Bebe [Zahara Benet].
"She was amazing but it could diminish if you don’t play it with such class and dignity like she did.
"There’s a few of them who would say they aren’t interested but you know, weirder things have happened. Never say never because you just don’t know with RuPaul’s Drag Race."
Speaking about other queens she’d love to see return for a second shot at the crown, Michelle continued: "There’s loads of them because to me All Stars is something that can happen for years to come. We didn’t start until so far in so there’s lots of girls.
"Any one of them could be on All Stars, unexpectedly and unpredictable so. Take that Reddit!"
Michelle is currently residing in London, where she’s taking part in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
Playing Sheffield-born teacher Miss Hedge, the New Jersey native had to nail a Northern accent.
"It's a work in progress," she said. "I had a dialect coach from the Royal Shakespeare Company who was from Sheffield. The director is from Sheffield. When I auditioned I said she would be much more hated if she was an American.
"She's a teacher so she could get away with being an American. But Johnny our director said no, she's from Sheffield, the show is set in Sheffield so she should be [from] Sheffield. When I auditioned I said I can't do a Sheffield accent but he asked me to try a Northern accent and all he had to hear was me say 'jaim-eh' and he was sold.
"If I, as an American, knew how to open a vowel then he was convinced. So I had four days of dialect coaching, about an hour and a half each day and here I am."
Michelle is in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from December 27 to January 26 at the Apollo Theatre, London. Tickets are available here.
