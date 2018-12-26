Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on themed All Stars series

From Digital Spy

With RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars now in its fourth series, fans of the Netflix show have been discussing whether the show may continue with themed series in the future.

A 'Ru-Demption' season, featuring all the first eliminated queens from the last 10 series, is a popular discussion point for fans who’d like to see the full range of talents that the queens didn’t get the opportunity to show.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, judge Michelle Visage admitted that it is something that has previously been discussed.

"Before there was a Reddit, we talked about that," she said. "There’s nothing that hasn’t been talked about.

"There’s big girls, villains verses Miss Congenialities. There are so many ways to theme it, but I don’t think we need to theme it yet. It just doesn’t need to be themed.

"I’m not saying it won’t happen, this is just my opinion, not RuPaul’s or World Of Wonders. I feel like we aren’t there yet but it could happen. I’d love to see villains verses congenialities. It would be really fun."

Michelle also discussed whether an All Winners season would happen, after season four winner Sharon Needles said she would be willing to take part.

"I can’t predict the future but I can’t see how that would happen," the 50-year-old said. "That’s a lot of ego in one room and more importantly it’s a scheduling thing. I don’t see it happening.

"I think there’s a few of them that wouldn’t want to do it again, because what you sacrifice as a winner to go back and do it again is not winning. Like Bebe [Zahara Benet].

"She was amazing but it could diminish if you don’t play it with such class and dignity like she did.

"There’s a few of them who would say they aren’t interested but you know, weirder things have happened. Never say never because you just don’t know with RuPaul’s Drag Race."

